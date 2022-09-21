TikToker Points Out How Remote Work Has Ended Lunch Shaming

I wanted privacy. I wanted not to be seen. I wanted to be able to microwave a Lean Cuisine TV dinner or stress buy cookies at 11 a.m. in the morning and not be judged. I wanted to not be food-shamed, lunch shamed, and just shamed in general.

And it wasn’t until I started working remotely that I gained the privilege to eat whatever foods whenever I wanted. In fact, I'm enjoying my placenta right now as we speak (Whoops sorry, wrong chat!).