Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "Those Seats Are Small" — Mom Slams Target’s Redesigned Carts, However Some Say She’s Wrong "I DO want the cup holder there." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 29 2024, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @the.darling.edit

A mom and Target shopper thinks that whoever was behind the chain's re-design team of its shopping carts has never gone out to a store and bought something with their children in tow.

Article continues below advertisement

TikToker @the.darling.edit uploaded a video review where she assesses Target's new shopping cart design and speculates that no parents were involved in the making of the cart, highlighting why she believes this to be the case. However, there were several other users on the application who saw her video, and they approved of the new design choices.

The TikToker begins her video by stating: "Um there is a redesign on Target carts and I haven't seen anybody talk about it because it's brand new. They literally just rolled these carts out and you can definitely tell that they did not consult one single mother while redesigning these carts," she says in the video.

Article continues below advertisement

@the.darling.edit @target did you even ask moms if this was a good idea? 😂 i know we arent the only ones who use these…but come on 😭 #targethaul #targetfinds ♬ original sound - the.darling.edit Source: TikTok | @the.darling.edit

The TikToker continues, telling her viewers that she's going to reveal what the carts look like in her clip. "Let me show you." She flips the camera orientation around, showing a young child seated in the brand-new cart style she criticized at the top of the video.

Article continues below advertisement

From the jump, she does have some positive things to say about the cart design. "First of all, I do like the bucket seat, but, I think pretty much anyone can tell you we don't want the cup holders up here."

She places her drink in the new cup holder position, and it's evident from the get go as to why this isn't the best idea. The cup is clearly situated right next to her child, who looks at the drink after it's placed inside of the holder.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @the.darling.edit

Parents could easily see why this is an issue: their kids could take a sip of their iced coffee while mom or dad ambles throughout the store, checking out Target's various and sundry wares.

Article continues below advertisement

Children could also easily knock these cups over if they're having, let's say, a temper tantrum because you refused to buy them the same toy that they have at home, but they want this one because it's new and shiny in the box at the store.

"We really don't, because guess who's gonna be pulling at my straw and trying to drink my iced coffee?" the TikToker says, demonstrating what that would look like as her daughter watches her touch her Starbucks beverage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @the.darling.edit

"This one, yep. And you see these little holes?" she says, pointing to a small tray that rests in front of the child seating area of the newly re-designed Target shopping carts. It's easy to see what the intention behind these little holes were — if kids have toys or want to place their hands on something for leverage, they've got a nice little shelf available to them to do so.

Article continues below advertisement

However, by outfitting the tray with holes tiny enough for kids to get their fingers stuck inside, the brand just gave parents one another safety hazard to worry about when they're out and about and shopping with their children.

In fact, the TikToker believes that these holes are so dangerous for children that the company is going to face legal repercussions as a result of outfitting their carts with these holes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @the.darling.edit

"Perfect size for toddler fingers to get their fingers literally stuck in there so I can guarantee it's only a matter of time before there's some sort of lawsuit going on, because of this little tray thing right here."

Article continues below advertisement

So what's the solution? Offering up criticisms without solutions is pretty lame for anyone to do in any scenario — anyone can complain. The TikToker did have some recommendations of her own, however.

"Target, move the cup holders, here. Put the cup holders here like Fry's does. Literally, we will love you for that so much more." And although she was pretty dead set against the new designs, other users on the application liked the cupholder placement.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @the.darling.edit

Several people responded to the TikToker's video stating that they liked the new placement of the cupholder and prefer it to the design language she was proposing. Others thought that it was presumptuous of her to think that the needs and wants of parents should be prioritized over other shoppers without children.