“Why I’m Single” — Woman in Disbelief After Husband Feeds Her Sandwich to Their Dogs

A woman was irate after her husband took the second half of a sandwich she was looking forward to eating and elected to give it to their family dogs. Peach (@peachgrower7) shared her frustration in a viral TikTok that sparked a litany of responses from different users on the application who couldn't believe her significant other would do her as dirty as he did.

"I am so angry at my husband right now, I can't even sleep. Our bonus daughter came over tonight with her brother who we haven't seen in seven or eight years because he's in the Air Force." Their family members didn't come over empty-handed, however. They arrived at the TikToker's home with some grub.

The TikToker continued, "And she brought these tri-tip sandwiches from this butcher shop, this local butcher shop that is delicious. I ate half of my sandwich and wrapped the other half up. And so, while we're all sitting at the table talking, my husband reached over me and took the other half of the sandwich."

It's evident from the way Peach speaks about the sandwich in her video that she enjoyed eating it. So when she discusses that she only had half of the tri-trip sandwich at first, her viewers could safely assume that she would also be excited to eat the other half at a later time.

So what happened next, understandably, left her very upset. "I thought he was putting it in the refrigerator. So, after they left I went to my office to do a few things, and then I went back downstairs to eat the other half of my sandwich, which I have been thinking about ever since, and I couldn't find it anywhere."

"And he had just gone to bed and I asked him what he did with my sandwich and he fed it to the dogs. Why? Because they didn't have a tri-tip sandwich." She looks incredulously into the camera, angry about what happened with her tri-tip sandwich. "The dogs," Peach says before the video ultimately closes out.

Source: TikTok | @peachgrower7

Several folks who saw her clip posted comments stating just how upset they were with the man's decision to feed their dogs the sandwich. One person wrote how taken aback they were to learn he fed the tri-tip to their pets: "I thought you were going to say he ate it, already a crime. But the DOGS???? Oh no no no."

Numerous commenters stated that his decision to feed the sandwich to their pooches was a clear dig at her. And because of this dig, it was evident that he didn't value her as a person.

"That feels personal and mean," one person stated. Another replied, "He’s devaluing you." And then there were commenters who shared the ways in which they'd make their significant others make it up to them if they were in the same situation.

Source: TikTok | @peachgrower7

"Googled a tri-tip sandwich and they look amazing. He’d have to go and find me another one," one TikToker wrote. One person said that they would've gotten revenge on his next meal. "From now on when you make dinner plate, [pick] his up and just when he thinks he’s going to get to eat, put it on the floor for the dogs!"

And then there were a number of other folks on the app who suggested that she up and leave him because it was clear from the fact that he fed her sandwich to their dogs that he couldn't possibly care about her.

"'Mannn, the divorce came outta nowhere!'" one penned, sarcastically. "Grounds for separation honestly," someone else remarked. There was another TikTok user who wrote that it's because of acts like this that they were happy to be single.

Source: TikTok | @peachgrower7

For someone else, they saw it was a clear sign that the woman's husband was putting their dogs above her when it came to the hierarchy of their home: "The DOGS are above you in the house. That’s craaazy."

Others also thought that the move was intentional: "Yikes. I know it’s a lighthearted story, but I’m not built for this kind of passive-aggressive nonsense." And responding to other users' remarks, Peach said that she was going to remember this slight for a while. "I'm not going to be over it for a long time," she said.

"I’m still in a stunned state of rage," she added in a reply to another user on the app. Another commenter said that he could've at least asked before handing it over to their pets. Which Peach stated she wholeheartedly agreed with.

Source: TikTok | @peachgrower7