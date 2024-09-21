Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Six Feet Under the Sea” — Church Sets up for VBS Before Funeral, Resulting in Themed Procession "Putting the fun in funeral!" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 21 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @deathbecomesher

A funeral director couldn't stop laughing after showing up to a church to stage a mourning ceremony. That's because staff members at the house of worship had set up the area where the casket was to be placed for Vacation Bible School (VBS). Consequently, this resulted in a vibe many may find incongruous, and others, downright hilarious.

Candice (@deathbecomesher) posted about her experience in a viral TikTok. "When you show up to a church and you knew they were going to be set up for VBS, but you were not expecting this," she says, looking into the camera with a shocked expression on her face.

She flips the camera around to reveal a festive, underwater-themed aesthetic. There are cut-outs of smiling dolphins and sharks, a blue backdrop, and colorful, faux coral reef decorations — it honestly looks like something you'd see inside of a children's indoor play place.

What it doesn't look like is the setting for someone's funeral. Unless, you know, they had some very specific and unique post-mortem, day-of-remembrance requests. Candice points to the middle of the stage where the decor is stationed.

As she attempts to suppress her laughter she says, "The casket is going right there." The camera then flips around and she can be seen covering her mouth and smiling into the camera. Finally, she lets out a guffaw and whispers.

"You have to laugh, you have to laugh," she says. At the end of the video, she shows what the funeral ended up looking like. Some of the ocean-themed designs were parted but not entirely removed from the altar.

This means that the departed's white casket was smacked right dab in the middle of the action. Candice uploaded a picture of what the funeral ceremony looked like to attendees as they say in the pews. "We photoshopped the body out of the photo!" she writes in a text overlay of the clip.

As wild of a choice as this may seem to folks, Candice, despite laughing, ultimately didn't seem that perturbed by the situation. She penned in a caption of her video: "You always have to expect the unexpected with the funeral business."

One needn't search for too long or too hard on the internet in order to find funerals that are a little ... bizarre. The Mirror put together a compilation of different end-of-life celebrations where loved ones and friends embalm those who have passed and tried to stage them as mannequins in a scene out of their own lives.

One guy, a boxer, was propped up in the corner of a faux ring — his corpse rocking boxing gloves and standing in front of all the guests who attended his funeral as they would've gone to one of his fights when he was still breathing.

Another guy who loved riding motorcycles was placed on his bike, embalmed, looking like he was speeding towards his final destination. One woman's daughters, who said that she was always full of life and loved to party, had her embalmed and sat her corpse at a table.

She was staged beside an empty can of Busch beer and a cigarette in one of her hands. Some TikTokers who saw the underwater church VBS scene were thrilled at the prospect of engaging in themed funerals. One person wrote: "Why are we NOT having themed funerals? Everything else is themed!"

And then there were those who thought up ideas as to what would make the whole thing better. "OK, but a bubble machine blowing bubbles up from the casket. It’s a must."