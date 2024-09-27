Home > Viral News > Trending "Cult-Like Behavior" — Parents Throw Son a Donald Trump-Themed Fourth Birthday Party "I’m just imaging Tyner showing his therapist these photos in 15 years," a TikToker said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 27 2024, 10:43 a.m. ET Source: tiktok/@thephillymallu

Think back to your fourth birthday party — what was the theme? Superman? Dora the Explorer? Disney Princesses, perhaps? Oh, it was centered around your parents' favorite presidential candidate? OK, just checking.

Article continues below advertisement

Four is around the time when children start to express themselves and really decide what piques their interest. Some kids love dinosaurs, some are obsessed with monster trucks, and some can't get enough of their favorite TV shows like Bluey or Paw Patrol — and those interests often spill over into their birthday parties.

That's why, when one mom shared her son's Donald Trump-themed fourth birthday photos on TikTok, complete with punny snack stations and a Make America Great Again cake, folks couldn't help but raise an eyebrow. Let's take a look.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: tiktok/@thephillymallu

You're invited to Tyner's Trump-themed fourth birthday party.

The initial TikTok was shared by a woman named Lauren Cleveland, though her profile is now private, and it's currently unclear if she's the birthday boy's mom, aunt, or event planner. In her caption, she tagged all of her presumable favorite politicians: "The most fun party theme ever. Check out the cute snacks! ... @PresidentDonaldJTrump @J.D. Vance #Trump2024"

Article continues below advertisement

Though the TikTok is no longer accessible via her account, it was just too divisive not to share, and folks have been reposting the slideshow all over the platform for viewers to marvel at.

Upon entry, partygoers were greeted with a giant, red-white-and-blue balloon arch patriotically surrounding a hand-painted sign reading, "Tyner's Trump 202Fourth Birthday" — see what they did there?

Article continues below advertisement

As expected at any 4-year-old's birthday party, a life-sized cardboard cutout of Donald Trump was also present for guests to take photos with. And if anyone was hungry, have no fear — the shindig was full of punny snack stations centered around Trump quotes and right-wing adages.

Article continues below advertisement

From a "kernels of truth" popcorn station to a tiered tray of "Dems are fruity" fruit cups and a bowl of "freedom chips," there were plenty of options to satiate your hunger while also showing your unwavering devotion to the nation's 45th president.

And if it wasn't clear by the fact that Lauren has now set her TikTok account to private, netizens are majorly judging the parents who threw this party for their son.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: tiktok/@alanadaeshon

"I’m just imaging Tyner showing his therapist these photos in 15 years," one TikTok commenter wrote on a reposted video of the slideshow. Another said, "When my son turned four, his birthday decor was red and blue too … because it was a SPIDER-MAN birthday. That he CHOSE. Because it was HIS DAY."