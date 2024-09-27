Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Aunt Ruins 1-Year-Old Birthday Party After Smashing Her Face in Cake Despite Being Told Not To "Oh you better than me." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 27 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @nunnieguh

A family auntie is getting flamed on TikTok for the way that she behaved during a child's first birthday party. Namely, she decided to ignore people's protestations and smash a cake into the 1-year-old's face despite being explicitly told not to do so.

Article continues below advertisement

The video, which was uploaded by Christian LaShae San (@nunnieguh) says that the entire mood of the party was changed in a matter of seconds as a result of the cake smash. T

"How to change everybody's mood in under three seconds," a caption for the video reads. The video shows a family gathering for a young child's birthday party. A barstool-style seat has been placed adjacent to party decorations and a balloon arrangement, on a table that's been outfitted with a festive tablecloth cover.

Article continues below advertisement

A young woman places a young child, the little birthday girl in question, on the barstool. The child wobbles on the chair looking like she may fall off, but the young woman is there to ensure she doesn't fall, adjusting the baby on the seat.

Article continues below advertisement

"Where the smash cake at?" someone can be heard saying off-camera multiple times, calling for the cake to be pushed into the baby's face. If you're unfamiliar with what a "smash cake" is, it's a small dessert that's given to 1-year-old children as part of their birthday celebration.

The "smash" cake is meant to be mushed together and effectively destroyed by babies on their initial birthday party celebration as a cute gesture. This culminates in what's supposed to be an assortment of cute pictures featuring the birthday baby in question squeezing bits of cake in between their tiny hands and getting it all over their face.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @nunnieguh

In Christian's video, however, it doesn't seem everyone is on board with whether or not they want the baby to smash the cake. One person can be heard soothingly telling the baby or the baby's mother that they don't have to worry about smushing the cake into the child's face.

Article continues below advertisement

However another person can be heard protesting off camera that it must be done and that this is what smash cakes are for. There isn't much back and forth that goes on until another woman emerges from off-screen holding a small cake in her hand. She then presses the cake into the child's face and the baby doesn't seem to enjoy it all that much.

The 1-year-old recoils, placing her head up in the air as someone picks up the baby, presumably to wash the child's face off. A man's voice sounds off from behind the camera, calling the cake-smashing woman "disrespectful" and a "b---h" and a "h-" for putting the cake in the child's face without warning.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @nunnieguh

The same cake-smashing woman snaps a photo of the child's cake-covered face on her phone as the camera person follows the baby and two other family members into a bathroom. Two women can be heard complaining about the stains left on the baby's shirt — one of them says that the frosting is going to be "hard" to get out.

Article continues below advertisement

The other downplays the damage done to the shirt stating that the child is literally only going to wear the t-shirt for this day and this day only. Someone can be heard soothing the baby, telling her that "it's OK" and calling her an "angel."

"You know we had to smash the smash cake. We had to do it," a woman's voice can be heard off camera as the other women wash the child's face in the bathroom sink. Numerous TikTokers who saw the video expressed their anger and disappointment with the woman who smashed cake into the baby's face.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @nunnieguh

"Why yall so calm? Like why auntie aint gettin in the blenda!???" one person penned. Another wrote: "Auntie wouldve been whooped about mine." And then there was this person who couldn't understand why the aunt would've taken such liberties with the baby, even though she was expressly told not to put the cake on her face.

Article continues below advertisement

"She literally told her not to do it," another remarked. One TikToker said that the aunt in question is probably constantly "getting away" with behaviors she probably shouldn't be getting away with due to the muted reactions from other folks in her family.

Someone else said they would've had a very violent response if the aunt decided to smash their child's face with cake despite expressly being told not to do so: "All the furniture would've been rearranged, balloons everywhere, people yelling. It would have been a whole scene."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @nunnieguh