“Girl, You Better Marry Her” — Woman Shares Beautiful Message From Long Distance Friend

Source: TikTok | @beccaandroses

A woman's reading of a message sent to her by her longtime best friend has TikTok users ugly crying. Becca (@beccaanroses) shares how her closest friend since the age of 12 unfortunately had to move away from each other at this time in their lives.

Unable to see one another on a daily basis and spend time in person with each other like they used to, the two nonetheless maintain a strong relationship and converse with one another frequently.

However, it seems like the desire to let Becca know just how much she cares about her was particularly strong one day, and Becca's pal sent her a message that ended up tugging at the TikToker's heart strings so much she just had to share it with other folks on the popular social media platform.

"Y'all, OK, so I've had the same best friend since we were 12 years old," the TikToker says as she sets her camera down to record her clip. She continues, speaking into the camera. "Unfortunately, after college, my life went this way, her life went that way." Becca demonstrates this separation with her left and right hands veering in opposite directions.

"So, to say the least, we've been long-distance best friends for years. And she just sent me this. Listen to this," Becca says, reading something off-camera. "You're meant to be there and I'm meant to be here. But my God, wouldn't it be sweet if here and there could merge? If instead of sending 'Thinking of you' texts and exchanging memes, which we do all the time, I could just pop over."

Becca continued to read the wholesome message from her friend, who was waxing on poetically about how time apart from each other is difficult and how she wishes the two of them could spend more IRL time together.

"Pop over with some fresh baked banana bread. (She's become such a good cook.) And you'd say, 'Come sit down, I'm brewing tea.' Or I'd just be there while you fold laundry and you'd be here while I clean out my closet and we take for granted the fact that we hug any time we want."

As she reads the message she begins to get choked up. Honestly, it's not hard to imagine that many people, seeing her reaction, would get a little choked up themselves, seeing how much her friendship means to her. She looks to the camera, voice cracking and says, "I'm getting emotional."

"But instead our hugs are infrequent and long and bittersweet because we know how rare they are now. And we thank God for FaceTime and voice notes even though we don't use them as much as we'd like. And every day our friendship reminds me just how wide my heart is capable of stretching all the way from here to there."

Becca's friend continued to heap on the love for their relationship. "And how lucky I am to have love that withstands distance." She smiles and looks into the camera lens, "Find you a best friend that makes you cry when she sends something like that," she then groans and picks up the camera as the video comes to a close.

Numerous folks who replied to her message remarked that Becca's friend was truly someone special, since the words clearly had such a profound impact on her. "Girl, that’s your soulmate. Mine’s long distance too. Love their love."

Another person said that men involved in romantic relationships with women are nowhere near as caring as Becca's friend. "THIS. This is love and intimacy and then men are like 'wyd.'"

Someone said that they, too, have had the same best friend since they were 12 years old. "I've had the same BFF since we were 12 and now we are 52. Life ebbs and flows. These friendships are golden."

