Toddler Recorded Drinking “Beer” at University of Texas Football Game, Sparking Debate

It looks like tons of different social media accounts have decided to take down a video of what looks like a child slamming down a can of Michelob Ultra during a University of Texas football game.

TikToker Trish Prell (@trish.prell) uploaded a video of the child in question, who appears to be sitting right next to her mother as she takes swig after swig of can that's been placed inside of a koozie. The clip has ultimately been wiped from her social media account.

There were other accounts that picked up on the news and reposted it to their own social media channels, like the Today show, which also posted the clip but has seemingly removed it from its TikTok account too. NFL enthusiast Dov Kleimann's TikTok account also featured the purported beer-drinking kid's video on his account, but that didn't last long as the video was also removed.

But just like anything and everything on the internet, nothing is ever truly deleted, and you can still find various news sources along with social media accounts that have already commented on the video. Like X user Collin Rugg who said that the mother in the clip "appeared to be completely oblivious to what was going on."

NEW: Toddler caught throwing back a beer at the University of Texas football game over the weekend.



The child, who appears to be about 4, was seen chugging a Michelob ULTRA.



Her mother appeared to be completely oblivious to what was going on.



According to the individual who… pic.twitter.com/HGAyhTe95Z — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 24, 2024 Source: X | @ColinRugg

Rugg said that in the comments section of the video, which he says was originally uploaded by Prell, Prell told other users on the platform what happened in the aftermath of the toddler beer-drinking incident.

According to Rugg, Prell said that the mom went to go and take a sip of her beer, only to realize it was all gone. This caused Prell to speak up and tell the woman what happened, but at that point, Rugg writes, the woman ended up needing a new beer.

Someone commented: "It's ok it's just Michelob it's basically water" — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 24, 2024 Source: X | @CollinRugg

In the video, a child in an orange dress knocks back the can several times. It's the design of the can that has folks thinking she was knocking back a Michelob Ultra, at least that's what numerous commenters in the comments section of this Fox 2 Detroit video thought as well.

The Michigan-based local news outlet uploaded a video online where broadcast journalists said the social media post originated in the bleachers of the Texas and Louisiana Monroe game. "The viral video created many negative reactions as it seemed her mother was sitting right next to her," one of the news personalities can be heard saying.

I was pretty surprised by how easily that went down. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 24, 2024 Source: X | @CollinRugg

He continues, "And as the story goes, I saw a local news report about this as well, in Texas, the mom did not realize she was drinking the beer." Another news personality chimed in, "I don't think she does." The male news anchor began speaking, "Says the mom was totally oblivious to it." At this point in the clip the female anchor chimes in, "She got a bunch of chugs in though."

The male anchor goes on to criticize whoever was recording the clip, stating that "the person taking the video" should've just put their phone down and let the mother know that their child was guzzling down some beer.

They did tell the parent but politely waited until the child was done. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 24, 2024 Source: X | @CollinRugg

"Like we have become a society of catch me if you can, instead of, hey lady look what your kid's doing. ... We're all trying to play gotcha instead of doing ... saying something ... speaking up." The other anchors seated next to the man nodded in agreement.

"Does seem odd that the little one was enjoying it so much," one of the seated female anchors said, while holding a mug, further commenting on the story.

Ok, let's go over to Europe and see when they introduce their kids to alcohol (EXTREMELY young) and what their rates of alcohol poisoning are (nonexistent). 🤷🏻‍♀️ — ░SourPatchLyds░ (@sourpatchlyds) September 24, 2024 Source: X | @sourpatchlyds

The New York Post also reported on the video. The news organization wrote that the mother doesn't take the koozie away from the child even after sitting up in her chair. At the start of the video it seems like the child is out of the line of mom's sight, since she's bent over in her chair. However, when she sits back up, the child is, presumably, inside of her peripheral vision.

The outlet also said in the comments section of the original video, before it got deleted, some mentioned that canned water was being sold at the game as well, and there was a young boy sitting next to her who was also drinking a beverage too. His drink appeared to be a plastic bottle of water.

