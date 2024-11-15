Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikTok Trend "To-Do List of Youngest Sibling" Might Be the Saddest Thing on the Internet The new TikTok trend pulls at the heartstrings as a youngest siblings describes the absolute heartbreak of living life after their beloved oldest sibling has moved out. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 15 2024, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @piper.koch, @1nner.th0ught, @aeeel1n

The trends found on TikTok can come in a variety of forms. Some of them are full of glee, such as the dancing or game filter trends. Some come in the form of anger, as people address social or political wrongs of the times.

And some just tear at your heartstrings. Whether it's a trend about saying goodbye to the family dog or learning that a loved one betrayed you, some TikTok trends are just beyond heartbreaking. One new heartbreaking TikTok trend that has creators sobbing along is known as the "to-do list of youngest sibling" trend. And if you're going to watch, we recommend bringing the tissues. It's a real tear-jerker.

TikTok's "to-do list of youngest sibling" is about the saddest thing on the internet right now.

In a new video, TikTok user @diaryofthesick shared what the typical day looks like for a youngest sibling whose older sibling has moved out and left them behind. It all starts with, "Wake up / eat breakfast alone."

From there, it's clear that the older sister is on the mind, and they eat out of the bowl she made years ago and then try to call her to say hello. Unfortunately, older sister is busy and texts back only briefly. From there, @diaryofthesick takes a nap in sister's bed, before taking the family dog outside for a walk in the neighborhood that "still echoes" of the laughter they grew up with together.

The TikTok user then describes having leftovers made with too many portions because their mother still hasn't adjusted to cooking for fewer people, and missing the exchanges at the dinner table. They describe no longer recognizing home without their sister there to fill it. From there, they finally get ahold of their sister on a call and "talk until the feeling subsides," only to repeat it all again tomorrow.

The internet is just as sad as the youngest sibling.

The to-do list is a heartbreaking and unique look at life through the eyes of a younger sibling. There are ample examples of what it means to be the oldest sibling going off into the world and leaving your little siblings behind, but not as many peeks from behind the curtain of the youngest sibling.

The trend has spawned many responses online, with many creators filming themselves sobbing as they read along with the original video.

Some creators even made their own list, with @1nner.th0ught adding a few items to their own to-do list. Including going to the park they used to play at and sitting on the swings "that used to bring so much laughter."

