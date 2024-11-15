Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Nightmare Discovery at Cheddar's: TikTok Reacts to Unexpected Dinner Guest "It’s just the manager coming by to see how everything was." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 15 2024, 4:01 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @smilesunshineco

It's the kind of video that makes you do a double take before you decide whether you're more disgusted or just impressed at the sheer persistence of life. Artsy Smart, known as @smilesunshineco on TikTok, posted a video that quickly shot up to 1M views. The caption? "Nightmare discovery at Cheddar's."

In the video, she zooms in on a tiny little hole next to their table—and who else should be peeking out but a cockroach, making itself very much at home. Her friend across the table looks appropriately horrified, she groaned audibly from behind the camera, and the internet did what it does best: react.

"They're so polite, waiting until you're done. Lil nosey, but they get the idea 😅," one user quipped. Another commenter, clearly traumatized by their own restaurant experiences, added, "This happened to me at Texas Roadhouse - saw one, it disappeared, and then when I got home it fell off my shirt… which means it rode home ON ME." Yikes.

A third person wondered aloud how the diners kept their composure: "How are you guys staying in your seats? I’d be screaming and running." And of course, there's always one who really goes for the comedy: "It’s just the manager coming by to see how everything was."

It's not just Cheddar's — cockroaches have been a fact of life in restaurants for as long as restaurants have existed. A closer look at health scores across the United States reveals that roaches are more common than you'd like to think.

According to the FDA, restaurant inspections frequently cite cockroach activity as a major health violation, with one survey indicating that 22 percent of U.S. restaurants have had some form of cockroach infestation reported during inspections.

Source: TikTok | @smilesunshineco

This problem is more prevalent in warmer states, where cockroaches thrive. Another study found that nearly 30 percent of restaurants in Texas and Florida had received warnings or violations for pest control issues, with cockroaches often being the main culprit.

Restaurants are required to comply with local health department regulations, and many places do a fantastic job of maintaining a clean environment. However, high traffic, food waste, and structural limitations in older buildings often provide opportunities for these resilient pests to take up residence.

The CDC points out that cockroaches are not just gross; they can also be a health hazard, capable of spreading bacteria like E. coli and salmonella. And while health inspectors work diligently to keep establishments up to standard, it's clear that some pests are simply determined to enjoy a night out, too.

Meanwhile, the cost of dining out is also rising, which makes a surprise visit from a cockroach even more cringe. According to the USDA, restaurant prices have increased by an average of 8 percent over the past year, outpacing even the significant inflation in grocery prices.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms that the cost of dining out is increasing at its fastest rate in decades, which leaves many diners feeling like they’re paying more for less — or, in this case, paying more to have an unexpected dinner for three.

With the average check for a casual dining experience now hovering at around $30 per person, seeing a cockroach can feel like an insult added to injury. When people are shelling out for a night off from cooking, they expect not just good food but a clean environment.

And while we might laugh at a TikTok roach peeking out from the woodwork, it's a sharp reminder that sometimes even higher prices aren't enough to guarantee a five-star experience.

