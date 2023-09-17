Home > Viral News Former Restaurant Employee Exposes Unsanitary Walk-In Fridge in Disgusting Video You Have To See A video is going viral because a brave former employee exposed a restaurant's very unsanitary walk-in fridge. We apologize in advance for scaring you! By Je'Kayla Crawford Sep. 17 2023, Published 2:57 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

Cleanliness at a restaurant should always be employees' number one priority. Whether it's a fast food spot like Burger King or a 5-star restaurant, guests should never have a problem when it comes to their environment being sanitary enough to enjoy their meal.

This also applies to the back of the house. Guests can't see the pantries their food is stored in, but they should be able to assume that the storage area is clean too. Well, after watching this video, it might be better just to eat at home from now on.

A video of a former employee exposing an unsanitary restaurant walk-in fridge is going viral.

In August 2023, TikTok user @uglytimbit uploaded a video of her former job's food storage issues. And the clip was pure horror. Not only were dry foods mixed in with meat products, but nothing was sealed appropriately.

Near the end of the video, she zoomed in on a filthy rack that was holding a lot of meat on it. Directly below it was a tub of chicken with no covering on it. Meaning, that whatever rust and grime that fell off of the rack above it, which didn't seem as though it had been cleaned in years, was going right on the chicken.

The former employee even exposed the fact that the restaurant's ginger dressing was sitting in a gigantic trash can. Needless to say, if their customers knew that all of this was back there, they would run for the hills.

Viewers had a lot to say about this video.

The TikTok has gone viral with nearly 1 million views on the platform. It has also caused over a thousand people to share their reactions to the fridge in the comments section of the clip.

Most viewers agreed that the disgusting pantry resembled the type of restaurant inspections that are shown on Gordon Ramsay's hit food show Kitchen Nightmares. It might even be worse.

And even though @uglytimbit hasn't disclosed the name of the restaurant, some people have shared an educated guess of the food genre that the place could be known for serving, with one hibachi server speculating the scene looked familiar.

Sadly, this isn't the first time restaurant cleanliness has been exposed.

This repulsive video has warned viewers to recognize that not all storage facilities that your food is coming out of in restaurants are sanitary. But, that's not all you need to beware of.

In July 2023, a TikToker by the name of @hazel_gm exposed the harsh reality of food service from her perspective of being a server in a video titled Ugly Truth.

Hazel revealed that most of the time, servers do not wash their hands throughout the day, which means that their dirty hands have been consistently touching customers' food all day long.

Not only that, but she recalled a personal experience when she saw another employee wash a filthy table and then make a salad without washing their hands between activities.