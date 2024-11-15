Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "Stay Toxic:" Tik Toker Lil Momma's Texas Roadhouse Showdown With her Cheating Ex Has TikTok Cheering "My ex-husband lives in a shed." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 15 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @lilmomma1711

In a now-viral TikTok video, Lil Momma (@lilmomma1711) served up a Texas-sized dose of revenge with 4.3 million fans cheering her on. The clip, set at a Texas Roadhouse, shows her not only confronting her soon-to-be ex-husband but also making him pick up her check while he dines with his "side piece."

In the video, Lil Momma says, "When you're at Texas Roadhouse and your ex-husband shows up with a side piece" the camera zooming in on her ex at a nearby table. The video then smash cuts to her sitting in her car, where she spills all the tea.

“OK, part two,” she says, diving into the backstory. Turns out, Lil Momma was simply enjoying lunch with a friend, "K," when she spotted her husband — yes, technically still her husband — waltzing in with his new woman. Her friend warned her not to look, but, in her words, “B---h, what? Exactly. Of course, I'mma look.”

What followed was a showdown. Lil Momma decided to make her husband pay — literally. She handed the check to their waiter and told him to bring it to her husband, to which he said, “Dead a--?” And her reply? Also dead a--.

When the waiter took her check over to him, the side piece's jaw “hit the f--king floor.” As if things couldn’t get more dramatic, Lil Momma recounted that the side piece called her “f--king disgusting,” only for Lil Momma to fire back, “You were f--king my husband in my daughter's bed.”

She cheekily titled the video "STAY TOXIC," and judging by the comments, people are loving her level of pettiness. One commenter summed up everyone's feelings with, "The way my jaw hit the floor when you said 'in my daughter's bed' but pop off sis!!" Another, a Texas Roadhouse server, chimed in, "As a Texas Roadhouse server I APPROVE."

Meanwhile, some were simply relating to the struggle of dealing with an ex, with one writing, "My ex-husband lives in a shed. I doubt he will be at any restaurants that I go to." Lil Momma’s unapologetic response seemed to resonate with those who know a thing or two about petty ex-drama, with many praising her level of, shall we say, boldness: “That’s my level of petty.”

Relationships in America are, to put it bluntly, complex. The statistics don’t lie — roughly 40-50 percent of marriages in the United States end in divorce, and a significant chunk of those separations involve infidelity. It's no wonder that catching your spouse cheating, especially in such personal spaces like your child's bed, leads to some explosive reactions.

While infidelity is one of the major reasons marriages end, others range from financial strain to simply growing apart. Whatever the cause, it's clear that many people can relate to the kind of emotional rollercoaster Lil Momma found herself on.

In addition, divorce, especially due to infidelity, can leave lasting implications, not just on the people directly involved but on the entire family structure. Single motherhood is an increasingly common result of these fractured unions, with 23 percent of children in the United States being raised by a single parent.

And let's be real — single moms are often the unsung heroes in these stories, doing double duty to provide for their children and maintain some semblance of normalcy. Lil Momma’s TikTok is just one example of the resilience many women display in the face of betrayal.

Beyond the numbers, there's a community of support and commiseration that the internet, especially TikTok, provides. Videos like this one are not just entertaining — they're a reminder that others are facing similar struggles and that sometimes, the best way to move forward is with a little sass and a whole lot of self-respect.

