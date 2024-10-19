Derek Hough's Relationship History: From Past Loves to Happily Ever After

Derek Hough has been a fan favorite on Dancing With the Stars for years thanks to his incredible dance moves and charming personality. Since 2015, he's been happily devoted to his beautiful wife. His long-term relationship makes it hard for many of his fans to imagine him romantically linked to anyone else. While his love life seems perfect, fans can’t help but wonder who he dated before settling down.

Did Derek have any public relationships before he started dating his wife? Here’s a closer look at Derek Hough’s relationship history and the journey that led him to his happily ever after.

Derek Hough’s relationship history began with his first public girlfriend, Raquelle Gracie.

While living in London, Derek's first known public relationship was with British singer Raquelle Gracie. Raquelle dated Derek during his early career when he was still focused on honing his dancing skills and maintaining his physique.

In an interview with Sunday People, Raquelle shared fond memories of their time together, describing Derek as the same kind-hearted person he is today. She praised him for being "moralistic" and dedicated to his dancing. “He’s a very kind, caring guy and was a great shoulder for me to cry on when we dated at college,” she shared. Raquelle insisted he was a man who would never cheat on the woman he was with.

Their relationship may not have lasted, but it offered a glimpse into Derek’s disciplined lifestyle and commitment to his career. Despite being his ex, Raquelle praised him for being a loyal and supportive partner.

He started dating his wife back in 2015.

Derek's love story took a significant turn when Hayley joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars for Season 21 in 2015. During the filming, the two dancers developed a connection that blossomed into romance. Unfortunately, they opted to keep the details of their relationship private at first. According to People Magazine, he teased "maybe" being in a relationship during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In 2017, the couple finally put rumors to bed by making their relationship Instagram official. The strength of their relationship was tested on Feb. 6, 2018. Hayley and several members of the DWTS cast were in a terrifying bus crash. Fortunately, Hayley emerged from the accident unharmed. Reminded of the depths of his love, Derek took to Instagram to express his relief and affection for Hayley. "I'm so thankful my love is safe," he wrote.

After becoming Instagram official, Derek and Hayley opened their relationship up to the rumor mill. In 2020, many fans speculated Derek would propose on DWTS to Hayley. In a video on their YouTube channel, the couple shut down the rumor claiming that wasn't going to happen. In fact, the couple continued to date until 2022 when they announced their engagement via Instagram.