Derek Hough on Past 'DWTS' Partners: "I’ve Been Married and Divorced 17 Times" (EXCLUSIVE)

After 17 seasons of competing on Dancing With the Stars, the tables have turned for Emmy Award-winning professional dancer Derek Hough. The Utah-born television star first joined DWTS in Season 4. Since then, he’s taken home a total of six wins, making him the most celebrated contestant in the show’s history.

Today, he sits alongside Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli on the judges’ panel, but he took a moment to walk down memory lane in his interview with Distractify.