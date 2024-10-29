Home > Entertainment Analyzing Tom Brady's "Landslide" Instagram Post in the Wake of Gisele’s Baby News "He messed up and she moved on. A tale as old as time." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 29 2024, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@tombrady

Co-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and considered by some to be the "best quarterback of all time," Tom Brady took to social media with an out-of-character post on his Instagram Stories on Oct. 28, 2024, leaving many wondering where his head is at. The post features a sunset set to The Chicks' version of "Landslide," released in 2002, although Stevie Nicks originally penned the song, debuting it in 1975.

Article continues below advertisement

The timing of this post is particularly notable, especially since it came just after news broke that his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, 44, is expecting her third child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. A source close to the model confirmed the news to TMZ, stating that she is five or six months pregnant. Given the context, folks are left speculating about what Tom's "Landslide" Instagram post really signifies. We'll break it down for you.

What does Tom Brady's "Landslide" Instagram post mean?

Tom's post to Instagram Stories showcases a beautiful sunset that could be from his backyard, but what threw fans for a loop is the song choice he made: "Landslide." The lyrics playing across the bottom read, "Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? / Can the child within my heart rise above? / Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?" He then followed up the post with his cover for Sotheby’s November/December issue.

Article continues below advertisement

So what's Tom's deal? Should we assume he is in "mourning" over Gisele's reported pregnancy while trying to build himself up with the magazine cover as a reminder of his accomplishments? Well, sort of. If we consider the title of the song and its writer, it points to a downturn in someone's life.

Article continues below advertisement

The term "landslide" is defined as the movement of rock or debris down a steep slope, often engulfing anything that falls in its path. When compared to life, one might feel as though their existence is spiraling downward while grappling with the challenges that come along with it.

If you remember, Tom and Gisele were together for 16 years, 13 of which were spent married. They also share two kids, so they clearly have a lot of history together. It’s only natural to feel somewhat affected by the news of your ex-wife — of such a long duration — having a baby with another man. Of course, Tom has not confirmed the meaning behind his sunset and "Landslide" post, so for now, we're merely piecing together clues and speculating.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 2019 Met Gala.

Stevie Nicks wrote "Landslide" as her relationship with Lindsey Buckingham deteriorated.

"Landslide" is featured on Fleetwood Mac's self-titled album, released in 1975. Stevie told The New York Times that she wrote "Landslide" in 1973 when she was only 27 years old, citing that she felt "tired" and "old in a lot of ways already" because she had worked "as a waitress and a cleaning lady for years."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Stevie Nicks in 1996.