Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Gisele Bündchen Is Pregnant With Her Third Child — Here's What We Know About Her Due Date Gisele Bündchen is pregnant! The model and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, are expecting their first child together, making it Gisele's third. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 28 2024, 5:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Congratulations are in order because Gisele Bündchen is pregnant! On Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, a source revealed that the model and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, are expecting their first child together, making it Gisele's third.

Article continues below advertisement

"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life, and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source told People in a statement. As we celebrate this exciting news, here's what we know so far about Gisele's pregnancy, including her due date.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele Bündchen's due date is still far off.

As of now, Gisele Bündchen's due date remains unknown to the public — but we might be able to estimate it! For those unaware, many people wait until the end of the first trimester to announce their pregnancy.

If Gisele follows this pattern, she could currently be about three months along, with a due date around late April or early May 2025. However, some people wait until they're visibly showing, typically around 16-20 weeks. If that's the case for Gisele, she might have gotten pregnant in early June or July, leading to a potential due date in early March or April.

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele first sparked dating rumors with Joaquim Valente, a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, in November 2022. The supermodel initially denied any romantic link with her trainer, but soon enough, love blossomed! Fast forward to February 2024, and a source revealed to People that they have been dating since June 2023.