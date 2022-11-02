Gisele Bündchen's Dating History Includes A-List Athletes, Models, and Actors

Dating post-divorce can be difficult for many, but we have a feeling that Gisele will do just fine. For one, Gisele is a Brazilian supermodel who has graced the covers of countless magazines and earned her angel wings via Victoria's Secret. So, it’s safe to assume that men will be knocking down her door.

Gisele’s dating history serves as proof that she may very well become one of the most eligible bachelorettes in Hollywood. Here’s a deep dive into Gisele Bündchen’s exes.