'Love Island USA's' Amaya Espinal Has an Impressive and Important Job in Real Life Amaya shares a similar job with another Season 7 cast member. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 18 2025, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @amayaelizabeth_

Being a Love Island USA bombshell can be a full-time job for some, especially when you enter the Villa at a time when everyone is happily coupled up. But for Amaya Espinal in Season 7, it isn't. That's because, outside of the Peacock reality dating show, she has a job that involves more actual shots than taking shots at love. It also requires her to prescribe something more than hooking up. Do you see where we're going with this?

Surprisingly, Amaya's job has nothing to do with reality TV. Well, her original career, anyway. She does appear to have another job as a content creator, however. And, to be fair, that's par for the course when it comes to cast members on reality television. But, before she was making Instagram posts with modeling shots or sharing TikToks with hundreds of thousands of views, Amaya took her job pretty seriously.

What is Amaya's job outside of 'Love Island USA'?

Per The U.S. Sun, Amaya is a registered nurse outside of Love Island USA. While her prognosis for finding love in the Villa is unclear at the start of her journey in Season 7, she has plenty going on outside of the show, thanks to her busy life that she shares on social media. In 2021, Amaya officially became a nurse, and she celebrated that with an Instagram post to announce her accomplishment.

"More than thankful for my parents, close friends, the power of manifesting, and God for helping me throughout this rollercoaster of a journey," she wrote in the post. "Four years later, and I am currently living the dream 18-year-old Amaya was inspiring to have. Starting my career at 22 years old, and I have never been more proud of myself."

Since then, although Amaya might have continued her work as a nurse, she also appeared to lean heavily into content creation. She slowly began to share posts about traveling and even what appeared to be more professional-looking photos. And on TikTok, Amaya regularly makes content about dating and going out. She also shares modeling updates from time to time for her many followers.

While Amaya's original job outside of Love Island USA was as a nurse, and she spent years working towards that, it seems like she also makes a living from making content now. Her TikTok has more than 82,000 followers and almost 1 million total likes. And on Instagram, Amaya has more than 73,000 followers and she is verified on the app.

There's another nurse in Season 7 of 'Love Island USA.'