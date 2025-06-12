What Is ‘Love Island’ Star Amaya Espinal’s Ethnicity? Find out the Details The Season 7 Islanders and bombshells are keeping fans glued to all of the inner workings occurring in the ‘Love Island’ villa. By Danielle Jennings Published June 12 2025, 3:10 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

In less than two weeks, the seventh season of the massively popular dating competition reality series Love Island already has fans fully invested in all of the drama and love connections in the gorgeous villa in Fiji. Viewers are so passionate about the show that they want to know as much as they can about the Islanders, and the question of current cast member Amaya Espinal's ethnicity is one that has come up.

The Season 7 Islanders and bombshells are keeping fans glued to all of the inner workings occurring in the villa, and Amaya has been at the center of arguably the biggest source of it due to her love triangle with fellow contestants Ace Greene and Chelly Bissainthe.

What is ‘Love Island’ star Amaya Espinal’s ethnicity?

While the topic of her ethnicity hasn’t come up yet on Love Island, a quick peek into Amaya’s social media will quickly reveal that she is of Dominican and German descent, as shared in a TikTok video. Depending on how long she stays in the villa, which could be a short stay given how the current men seem to want to stay away from her, she may feel comfortable enough to open up about her ethnic background to a new connection.

What is going on with Amaya, Ace, and Chelly?

The love triangle that has everyone talking just continues to get messier by the day, as Ace and Amaya's recoupling has proved to be anything but a love connection. After shocking fans and the fellow Islanders by choosing to recouple with new bombshell Amaya instead of embracing his strong connection and chemistry with Chelly, things went downhill immediately for the new pair.

Ace made it abundantly and repeatedly clear that he was “a slow burner” and did not want any physical touch, bedtime cuddling, or being called “babe” by Amaya, and told her that she (as well as he) should feel free to explore other connections.

Things got ugly when Amaya saw Ace hug Chelly and followed it up by denying her the same level of affection. The following morning, Amaya decided to confront Chelly about being sneaky behind her back and pursuing Ace (which no one else in the villa agreed with) and proceeded to talk over her as she tried to explain things.

Ace overheard some of the confrontation, but got the full rundown courtesy of Olandria, who advised him to be more transparent about wanting to be with Chelly and also cancel the cute yoga date he planned for the two of them.