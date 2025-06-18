Ace’s ‘Love Island’s’ Recoupling Reaction Became One of the Season’s Most Hilarious Memes Ace redeemed himself among some 'Love Island USA' fans with one swift facial reaction. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 18 2025, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

Since his first day in the villa, Love Island USA Season 7 contestant Ace Greene has kept fans talking. He immediately stood out for his pre-reality TV TikTok fame, as well as his diverse array of tattoos. Ace is also unafraid to speak his mind, whether you love him or hate him for it.

As Season 7 continued, the self-described "short king" sparked social media debates due to his honesty with some of his castmates. But during one episode, he proved he could still stir up controversy and be the subject of a viral meme without even saying a word.

Ace's reaction to the 'Love Island' Season 7 recouplings quickly circulated as a social media meme.

During Season 7, Episode 12 of Love Island USA, Ace's reaction to the first recoupling of the season instantly caught fans' attention. In the June 15, 2025 episode, Islanders and mainstay couple Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown were forced to part ways when the viewers voted for him to be coupled with one of the new Bombshells, Iris Kendall. Huda and Jeremiah's forced split upset many of their cast members, including Amaya Espinal, who cried over the couple no longer being together.

Amaya's man, Ace, however, wasn't fazed by his co-stars' separation, and proved as much with his reaction. When Love Island USA host Ariana Madix asked how Huda felt about the emotional switch, Huda cried as she said she felt like it was a "slap in the face." She also said she believed she and Jeremiah had "the best connection in here," which caused the camera to pan to Ace, who gave Huda and a crying Amaya a #bombasticsideeye and a "whatchu talkin' bout Willis" glare. Shady boots!

The moment in the scene was swift, but viewers immediately clocked it and discussed the meme on social media. Multiple fans took to Reddit to discuss Ace's reaction and shared how hilarious and relatable it was. "The way he was cackling when Iris and Jeremiah were announced f---ing sent me," one user said. "I squealed," another fan mentioned. "I’m not a fan of Ace, but there’s no denying that was funny as hell."

"The producers clocking his facial reactions KILL ME," laughed a third fan. "Someone said Ace is the only one who very clearly reacts to Jeremiah and Huda the same as the public and it’s so true lol."

Ace called Huda and Jeremiah's relationship a "scam" on 'Love Island USA.'

Although some Love Island fans have considered Ace a villain due to his unfiltered approach to the competition, many have been on his side while watching him speak his mind about Huda and Jeremiah's relationship. The self-described "short king" expressed his lack of support for the couple from the first night in the cast's Fiji Villa. Once Ace realized Jeremiah had become so smitten with Huda that he didn't want to connect with any of the other singles, he teased his castmate by giving him the nickname "Mr. Closed Off."

"They guys are getting on me because they want to explore other options," Jeremiah said in a confessional during the Season 7 premiere. "And me, I got lucky, I got blessed. We were just, like, instant fireworks. It's mutual ... I feel like I won the lottery."

Despite Jeremiah believing Huda was "the one," Ace called bull and told the other guys he believed Jeremiah's connection was a "scam." He also told Huda that he sensed "major love bombing" in their relationship, which fans have also addressed online. Love Island viewers clearly agreed with Ace's thoughts about Huda and Jeremiah's microwave romance, as they orchestrated one of the series' most dramatic recouplings, leaving their relationship on rocky ground.