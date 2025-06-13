Huda Mustafa Before and After Plastic Surgery — See the 'Love Island' Star’s Transformation She's changed dramatically, but is all from plastic surgery? By Jennifer Farrington Published June 13 2025, 1:18 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hudabubbaaa;Peacock

Season 7 of Love Island USA has introduced viewers to some pretty interesting people, Huda Mustafa being one of them. And it seems fans of the show are not only a little divided over whether they like the 24-year-old mom (yep, she’s a mom), but also whether she’s had plastic surgery — and how much of it.

As one fan put it, “The shelf is shelfing,” which has led many to speculate she’s had a BBL, among other procedures. And the truth is, she has! Here’s what we know about the work Huda’s had done, plus a few photo comparisons of her now vs. before so you can form your own opinion.

Huda Mustafa from 'Love Island USA' before and after plastic surgery.

If you look at photos of Love Island USA’s Huda Mustafa from before 2022 compared to now, there’s no denying she’s changed a lot. But is it all due to plastic surgery? Some of it. Huda is only 24, so part of the transformation is just from growing up, but there are some noticeable differences that suggest she’s had a BBL, breast augmentation, and rhinoplasty.

While Huda hasn’t publicly shared exactly what procedures she’s had done, one of her doctors did. In March 2025, Huda underwent a rhinoplasty, which her surgeon, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Muhammet Dilber, an otolaryngologist, confirmed in an Instagram post a month later. “It has been one month since my dear patient @hudabubbaaa’s rhinoplasty surgery,” he captioned a video of her follow-up visit.

He explained that Huda had a nasal hump, a deviated septum, and a crooked nose. “The deviated septum and the crookedness were causing breathing problems,” he wrote, adding that he removed the hump and corrected the septum during surgery.

Did Huda Mustafa from ‘Love Island’ get a BBL?

Based on her Instagram content, which heavily centers around her fitness journey, it seems Huda wants fans to believe her growing glutes are all thanks to the gym. But not everyone’s buying it. Despite the workout posts, many believe she’s had a BBL, and even a plastic surgeon thinks so.

According to Dr. Daniel Barrett of Barrett Beverly Hills, he suspects Huda may have undergone a BBL, though he does admit he could be wrong. Still, when comparing before-and-after photos, it’s hard to ignore the drastic difference.

Her backside appears significantly larger than it did just a few years ago, and many fans aren’t convinced that a strict workout regime alone could be credited for her transformation. As one person commented on her workout post, “That is too much of a change overnight just from working out.”