‘Love Island’ Star Huda’s Baby Daddy Reportedly Spilled Major Tea to Jeremiah’s Friend Huda joined 'Love Island' Season 7 as a single mom to her daughter, Arleigh. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 10 2025, 3:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hudabubbaa, @mrpreshaa

The contestants on Love Island USA may be looking for love on the hit Peacock show, but most of them have kissed a few frogs before the arrive to the villa. Many of them have past relationships they desperately want to move on from once they're on the show. Unfortunately, that's not so simple, as Season 7's Huda Mustafa experienced.

Article continues below advertisement

Huda joined Love Island as one of the original daters and quickly fell for another contestant, Jeremiah Brown. The two were enamored with each other from the beginning. However, after Huda revealed details about her baby daddy and their daughter, fans begged Jeremiah to run from his potential lover as fast as he could. Here's the scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

Huda Mustafa's baby daddy responded to her insinuating he's not involved in their daughter's life.

Love Island fans discovered that Huda was a mom in the Season 7 premiere. According to The U.S. Sun, she shared with her co-stars Chelley Bissainthe and Olandria Carthen that her daughter, Arleigh, was 4 years old at the time of filming. Huda also said she wanted to "wait to tell people and was concerned about introducing her daughter to someone new. "I’m a mommy," she told her co-stars. "She’s four. I’ve been a single mom for like four years now. I’ve never introduced a man to my kid. No man has met the standards."

Article continues below advertisement

After hearing Huda share her experience of being a single mom, her baby daddy, Noah Sheline posted-and-deleted an Instagram story throwing shade at his ex for insinuating she's been raising their daughter alone. "People think I’m not a present father because my bm act like she do it alone on a show… us unbothered," he wrote.

The Sun reported that Noah is from North Carolina and is in the U.S. Army. He and Huda dated around the late 2010s and welcomed their daughter in July 2020. In addition to his Instagram shade, one of Jeremiah's friends, Josiah Barker, posted a TikTok begging his friend to run from her as fast as he could after her baby daddy reportedly spilled some tea that left Josiah "flabbergasted. The creator deleted the video once it went viral.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans think Huda and Jeremiah aren't a good fit after seeing how he reacted to her past.

Huda's tumultuous relationship with her baby daddy isn't the only issue fans have with her. Many Love Island watchers also think she could've reconsidered being coupled up with Jeremiah, especially after he didn't give the best reaction to her being a mom of one. After keeping her daughter a secret from him for a several days, Huda told Jeremiah the truth in a June 5, 2025 episode.

Article continues below advertisement

"I like for you to get to know me on a deeper level," Huda told Jeremiah. "But I just hope, regardless of whatever I say, I hope that you stay true to your feelings. Okay, so I did want to bring up something because I wanted to be honest with you and I wanted to make sure that I really trusted you and I really liked you. "I'm... I am a mom."

Article continues below advertisement

After hearing his potential partner's truth, Jeremiah stumbled over his words, stating, “Oh my God, hang on. Let me...," followed by him saying he couldn't believe he was dating a 24-year-old single mom. He then preceded to ask Huda, "How many kids?" giving her an opening to discuss her daughter. Jeremiah then hesitated to look in Huda's direction. Seeing how the LA-based model reacted to his potential partner's news didn't sit well with fans.

Many took to social media and Reddit to scold Jeremiah for being "disrespectful" towards Huda with his reaction and the fact that he told his roommates about her daughter after she asked him not to. However, others felt the information was a lot for him to take in, and he was right to share his news for support. Some also felt Huda was too clingy and that they both should move on, though they stayed together after her bombshell news.