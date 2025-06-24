Cierra Ortega From ‘Love Island Usa’ Proudly Represents Her Ethnicity Online When Cierra Ortega became Season 7 of 'Love Island USA's' first Bombshell, she brought in more vibes than vitriol. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 24 2025, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: Peacock

In the Love Island universe, no connection is ever safe. As soon as the singletons get to know one another, a Bombshell comes into the villa to stir up trouble. However, when Cierra Ortega became Season 7 of Love Island USA's first Bombshell, she brought in more vibes than vitriol.

Cierra quickly showed she was in the villa for a good time, instantly bonding with the other ladies with her girls' girl energy. Within a few episodes, she was a fan favorite, and viewers wanted to know as much as they could about her. Cierra's ethnicity is something that has been a topic of discussion, and she's not ashamed to share her background with others.

What is Cierra Ortega from 'Love Island USA's' ethnicity?

Cierra is of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent. The Peacock competitor proudly represents her heritage on her popular Instagram account, where she has over 500,000 followers, adding the Puerto Rican and Mexican flags to her Instagram bio. Cierra was born and raised in Arizona but has since moved to Los Angeles, Calif. While in LA, she shared her experiences of frolicking around the city at festivals and other events.

Cierra is also a world traveler who often takes her Instagram followers along on one of her excursions. The excursions usually include her jet-setting to Joshua Tree, Costa Rica, St Martin, Paris, New York City, Thailand, and Egypt. In April 2025, several months before she entered the Love Island house, Cierra shared multiple stunning photos of her time in Egypt, including one of her dancing next to a pyramid and another of her posing behind a stunning background of her view.

"Whoever is controlling my sim has the craziest cheat codes," she captioned an Instagram post. Cierra reflected on her time in Egypt on Love Island USA. During an episode, she reflected on how much she enjoyed the pyramids while she was there.

Cierra maintained her strong social media presence while living in the 'Love Island USA' villa.

In addition to being proud of her ethnicity, Cierra is also a crafty content creator. Outside of the show, she has worked with two of the Kardashian sisters' brands. In April 2025, Cierra posted an Instagram carousel of her attending an exclusive event for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS collection. She has also worked with Khloe Kardashian's denim line, Good American, and discussed the opportunity on her Instagram.

"So grateful when opportunities like this find their way to me,” Cierra cheered, adding she's “not a model, not an influencer, just a girl pouring a lot of love into herself and letting the universe do the rest.”

While the free-spirited baddie doesn't consider herself an influencer, she's pretty much the only one. Her follower count has only increased since she's been on Love Island, and she kept her supporters engaged while she was in the villa. Although the contestants can't use their phones in the villa, Cierra's social media team had her back by uplifting her during her time on the show. After Cierra had a difficult time during Casa Amor week, her Instagram account handler offered her some encouraging words and asked her followers to do the same.

"I thought I’d be fun to surprise Cierra with an appreciation post that she can read when she gets out of the villa," the poster wrote. "For whenever she’s feeling down, needs to laugh, or remember how much we love her!!! She can come back to this post and be reminded of the fabulous, intelligent, electric woman that she is."