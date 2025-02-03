Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's Relationship Timeline Got a Little Messy Toward the End Khloé and Lamar got married in 2009. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 3 2025, 3:32 p.m. ET Source: Getty

They might have split up shortly after their E! show ended, but Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom have been in and out of each other's lives ever since then. And their relationship timeline reflects just how messy things got for the former pair from time to time. These days, Khloé is busy with her two kids from ex Tristan Thompson, while Lamar never remarried or had kids other than his adult children he shares with his ex.

That hasn't stopped Lamar from talking about Khloé often over the years. There were even times when he publicly stated how much he misses her. Khloé, for her part, has remained mostly neutral about her ex. But the trailer for Season 6 of Hulu's The Kardashians showed a possible re-connection for the pair. Naturally, we have to look at Khloé and Lamar's relationship timeline.

Let's dive into Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian's relationship timeline.

Khloé and Lamar got married just a few months after they started dating and they shared their wedding with fans of Khloé and her family's long running E! show. A couple of years later, Khloé and Lamar were given their own show, but gradually, their marriage went downhill. From Lamar's struggle with addiction to Khloé's concerns about fertility, their marriage was not easy for either of them.

August 2009: Khloé and Lamar start dating.

Khloé and Lamar met in August 2009 at NBA player Ron Artest's party. Sparks flew almost immediately, because not long after, Khloé and Lamar started dating. And soon after that, the pair decided to get married. It was a whirlwind for them, but their marriage also wasn't one that resulted in a hasty Las Vegas wedding that ended a few weeks later. They proved they were in it for the long haul. At least, they had every intention of that.

A few weeks later in 2009: Lamar asks Khloé to marry him and they have a televised wedding.

Khloé and Lamar got married in a televised wedding on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. According to People at the time, Lamar and Khloé were interested in getting married not long after they started dating. "She and Lamar started talking about getting married really soon after they met," an insider told the outlet. "They knew this was it, and they're just having fun with this whirlwind."

April 2011: 'Khloé & Lamar' premieres on E!

Khloé & Lamar premiered on E! in April 2011. It was the fourth spinoff of KUWTK and it followed Khloé and Lamar's life together as newlyweds. Rob Kardashian was also part of the series, as he moved in with the couple and became close friends with Lamar. The show lasted two seasons.

2011: Lamar struggles with addiction.

In 2023, Lamar shared with Us Weekly that Khloé found out about his drug use in 2011. He shared that, at the time, she was there for him and she didn't push him away when he admitted to using cocaine. "She was protective and wanted to protect me even more," he told the outlet. "She [stood by me]. I mean behind the scenes, I put her through some s--t. Like s--t that y'all don't know… The stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy."

May 2012: Khloé and Lamar's show ends.

It's not totally clear why Khloé & Lamar ended, but the series wrapped after a second installment. And to be fair, most of the KUWTK spinoffs seemed to have a life that lasted no more than three seasons at most. There were rumors that Khloé and Lamar's marital troubles played a role in the decision to ax the series, but that wasn't confirmed.

July 2013: Cheating rumors surface about Lamar.

Just a few years into their marriage, cheating rumors began to surface about Lamar being unfaithful to Khloé. She stood by him publicly, but he had admitted in the past to being unfaithful to his first wife. And later, Lamar would admit to sleeping with thousands of women.

December 2013: Khloé files for divorce.

Despite standing by Lamar amid the cheating rumors, Khloé filed for divorce from Lamar in late 2013. He initially refused to sign the papers, however, which drew out the proceedings more than they needed to be if he hadn't. And at the time, Lamar had publicly shown he didn't want to end things with Khloé.

October 2015: Khloé calls off the divorce amid Lamar's substance abuse struggles.

When Lamar was found unresponsive in a brothel after using cocaine and other drugs, Khloé rushed to be by his side. From there, it appeared that Khloé wanted to give her husband another chance, because she called off the divorce proceedings, and the pair seemingly rekindled things amid Lamar's substance abuse struggles.

May 2015: Khloé files for divorce again.

Months after Khloé and Lamar appeared to have gotten back together, they split up again. And this time, it seemed like Khloé was far more serious about filing for divorce and moving forward with her permanent split from Lamar. In December 2016, their divorce was finalized.

January 2017: Lamar says he wants Khloé back.

Not long after their divorce was finalized in December 2016, Lamar publicly said on The Doctors that he wanted Khloé back during a January 2017 episode. When asked what he was looking forward to as he worked at getting sober, Lamar said, "Honestly? I want my wife back. Other than that, I just want to live a normal healthy life."

February 2022: Lamar admits he misses Khloé.

Never one to miss an opportunity to talk about Khloé, Lamar once again talked about missing his ex-wife in February 2022. This time, it was on Celebrity Big Brother. He said in the Diary Room confessional that he missed Khloé, but later stated that he didn't know those segments would be aired with the show.

Late 2024: Khloé hints at meeting with Lamar on 'The Kardashians.'