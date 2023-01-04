Who Is Lamar Odom’s Best Friend? The Story of Their Friendship Is Tragic

Lamar and Jamie’s bond intensified when they moved from New York to Los Angeles. Jamie was even the best man at Lamar and Khloé Kardashian’s wedding in September 2009.

Over the next few years, Jamie frequently appeared in the two-season Keeping Up With the Kardashians spin-off, Khloé & Lamar. Jamie even lived next door to the couple at one point.

However, the world of drugs and alcohol often coincided with Lamar and Jamie’s intense friendship. Both men struggled with addiction and, in 2015, it ended Jamie’s life.