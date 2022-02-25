Lamar Odom’s Tattoo Is Something Many ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Fans Want to See

Before he was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 house, Lamar Odom became a fan-favorite on the show. As a cast member, Lamar gave transparent anecdotes about his past marriage to Khloe Kardashian, his substance misuse, and losing his longtime friend, Kobe Bryant. However, when he got the axe by Big Brother stars Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate, he took the loss in stride.

Although many fans were sad to see the former Lakers player go, even more viewers wondered about one thing he said prior to leaving.