Todd Bridges Slams Todrick Hall for His Evil Game on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

From disregarding the work of former NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick to body-shaming Shanna Moakler, Todrick has alienated and bullied several of his castmates. With the finale right around the corner, the jury of celebrities — including Diff'rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges — has been open about their disdain for Todrick.

Wait a second, weren't Todd and Todrick close in the house? What happened between them? Let's find out!