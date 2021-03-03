People Are Pointing Out How Hypocritical Todrick Hall Is Being After He Defended Taylor Swift

Today, March 2, rapper and Youtuber Todrick Hall came to Taylor Swift's defense in the midst of the Ginny & Georgia sexist Taylor Swift joke drama. “Taylor has bigger balls than any man I’ve ever dated. Let’s make holding people, writers, networks accountable for treating humans like humans and not allowing them to use someone’s personal life as the butt of a joke," he wrote on Twitter.

And if you missed the Ginny & Georgia sexist joke ordeal, we'll catch you up really quickly. Yesterday, on March 1, Taylor Swift directly called out Ginny & Georgia and Netflix for making a joke at her expense. In the show, a character jokes, "You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

Taylor has bigger balls than any man I’ve ever dated. Let’s make holding people, writers, networks accountable for treating humans like humans and not allowing them to use someone’s personal life as the butt of a joke...

So, it's awesome that Todrick Hall backed up Taylor (with whom he's close), because, frankly, we all should. The joke was lame and sexist. But Todrick didn't exactly do it the right way, and people are now criticizing him for this— as well as his questionable past actions.

Todrick Hall controversy, explained.

People pointed out that, when defending Taylor Swift, Todrick also said that there essentially are better "candidates" for slut-shaming. In a tweet that's since been deleted, Todrick wrote, "Also, SHE HASN'T DATED a crazy amount of people...the joke makes no sense and not that it matters but I can think of quite a few pop stars who run through men/women like cardio and nobody mentions their names. The double standard is ridiculous." Todrick himself has slut-shamed other celebs.

People are taking to twitter to call out Todrick's behavior.

so todrick hall’s way of defending a white woman is by slut shaming other women and calling it “double standards” pic.twitter.com/9As7AWI5jt — alex (@enctrI) March 2, 2021

This isn't the first time Todrick has slut-shamed other women specifically when coming to Taylor's defense.

In March 2020, Todrick came to Taylor's defense — this time, it was after a newly leaked recording between Kanye West and Taylor Swift was released, and Todrick attacked Kim Kardashian (who defended her then-husband, Kanye) by shaming her for her adult video with Ray J. In an Instagram Story, Todrick wrote, "After your Ray J video and publicly documenting every crevice of your v*gina...I HIGHLY doubt that you’re embarrassed NOW to respond to this."

Todrick Hall slams Kim Kardashian in support of his friend Taylor Swift:



“After your Ray J video and publicly documenting every crevice of your v*gina...I HIGHLY doubt that you’re embarrassed NOW to respond to this” pic.twitter.com/XV1IL4n3vd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 24, 2020

People called him out for that, too.

Todrick Hall getting on Twitter every 2-3 business days being a fake woke feminist like he wasn’t mocking Kim Kardashian’s sex tape leak a few months ago...interesting. pic.twitter.com/LahT8WSKBh — michael is in trouble. (@meimmichael) March 2, 2021

But these aren't the only missteps Todrick has made. In October 2019, Todrick's former assistant claimed that his ex-boss was guilty of "deliberate non-payment to people, racism, sexual assault, sexual harassment, online bullying, exploitation, illegal business practices."

I was @Todrick Hall’s personal assistant for years and I know every detail of his life including deliberate non-payment to people, racism, sexual assault, sexual harassment, online bullying, exploitation, illegal business practices.... the list goes on. P.S. I NEVER SIGNED NDA 🗣 pic.twitter.com/NyY8RWhBoh — TOMMY 🇮🇹 ITALIANO (@tommy_italiano) October 19, 2019

His former assistant brought up a specific instance in which Todrick told him, “Taylor’s assistant would not be wearing a fitted hat or Jordan’s. I need you to start looking more white because you look too ethnic and ghetto.”

After @Todrick became friends with @taylorswift13, he said to me, “Taylor’s assistant would not be wearing a fitted hat or Jordan’s. I need you to start looking more white because you look too ethnic and ghetto.” ACTUAL QUOTE and NO HAT rule went into effect. pic.twitter.com/j0LO8XmVlp — TOMMY 🇮🇹 ITALIANO (@tommy_italiano) October 19, 2019

And in addition to the alleged racist behavior and not paying his dancers, Todrick was involved in a sexual harassment lawsuit. His former assistant shared the legal documents and wrote, "I’ve seen him sexually assault more, unfortunately. He’s a predator and more will come out. He has threaten me severely for my silence but he needs stopped."

LINK TO SEXUAL HARASSMENT LAWSUIT that @todrick settled this year. I witnessed the allegations & I’ve seen him sexually assault more, unfortunately. He’s a predator and more will come out. He has threaten me severely for my silence but he needs stopped. https://t.co/OghXx2FSQ5 pic.twitter.com/JICoMl8T4T — TOMMY 🇮🇹 ITALIANO (@tommy_italiano) October 20, 2019