Here’s Where to Find the 'Real Friends of WeHo' Cast on Instagram

For those of us old enough to remember, MTV was once the place for reality TV in the early 2000s. The network is responsible for some pretty binge-worthy programs, including Making the Band, Laguna Beach, Jersey Shore, and much more.

Although several of those shows are long gone, MTV still routinely cranks out a new reality show, including 2023’s The Real Friends of WeHo. WeHo is an acronym for the illustrious West Hollywood and stars several LGBTQ celebrities navigating their professional and personal lives in Tinseltown.

However, unlike its predecessors The Real Housewives franchise and Netflix’s Queer Eye, this show lets fans see the cast develop their friendships in real time, since many of them didn’t know each other before filming. MTV booked six celebs for The Real Friends of WeHo. Before they signed on, they each had boastful Instagram accounts. Take a look at the Real Friends of WeHo cast’s Instagrams!

Brad Goreski — @bradgoreski

Bravo fans might remember seeing Brad Goreski on Bravo’s The Rachel Zoe Project, and It’s a Brad, Brad World. Brad is back on reality TV and ready to update fans on his life since his reality show ended in 2013. However, those who follow the celebrity stylist and Canada’s Drag Race star on Instagram will see he has no qualms about sharing details of his life. When Brad isn’t showing off his professional styling work for the ‘gram, he’s enjoying a concert or trip with his husband, writer Gary Janetti.

Todrick Hall — @todrick

Todrick Hall started his career on YouTube with his music videos, parodies, and skits. While YouTube brought him fame and his reality TV debut, the “Queen” singer is still active on social media, especially Instagram. On Todrick’s account, fans can see snaps of Todrick dancing, sharing a new project, or casually posting a throwback of him and Beyoncé that makes us only slightly jealous.

Curtis Hamilton — @thecurtishamilton

Curtis Hamilton is an actor best known for his role as Dr. Dre in Lifetime’s Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge, and Michel’Le. Now, the Kentucky native has joined The Real Friends of WeHo as a chance to come out to his fans and social media followers. While Curtis plans on getting more personal in 2023, his Instagram account is all about business. He often posts photos of himself on location for a project or the red carpet. However, Curtis will pop out a vacation picture from time to time.

Dorión Renaud — @dorionrenaud

The Real Friends of WeHo isn’t Dorión Renaud’s first time on reality TV. The entrepreneur appeared on BET’s College Hill in the early 2000s and seemingly had more fun. While Dorión keeps his Instagram account as professional as possible to promote his cosmetics line, Buttah Skin, he spilled a little tea about the show in his Instagram Stories. “The Fake Friends of WeHo,” Dorión wrote in January 2023, per Out magazine. “And I barely know any of these people. BTW I live in The Valley. But tune in, thanks @MTV.”

Jaymes Vaughan — @jamesv

TV host Jaymes Vaughan is ready for fans to see more of his day-to-day adventures on The Real Friends of WeHo. However, those who follow him on Instagram can already see Jaymes has many passions, like his dog, Brad, and his husband, Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett. Jonathan and Jaymes tied the knot in March 2022.

Joey Zauzig — @joeyzauzig