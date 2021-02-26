Brad Goreski's Husband Has Produced and Written Some Major TV Shows

In an interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast, Brad explained that travel has always been an essential part of his relationship with Gary, and now, they're turning their life of traveling together into an HBO Max series. “We have been traveling together for our entire relationship. We’ve been all over the world," Brad explained. "It’s very much a part of who we are — we’re very curious about other countries and experiencing different things."

The two actually met while on vacation in Greece, and they've continued to travel ever since.

The show, which is called Brad & Gary Go To... and will follow the couple on their travels. Filming was halted because of COVID-19, but fans are already excited to see the finished product.