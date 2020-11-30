Congrats! Jonathan Bennett Reveals His Boyfriend Popped the Question

Ever since his Mean Girls fame, Jonathan Bennett — aka Aaron Samuels — has appeared on TV screens regularly through the years. From starring in Celebrity Big Brother and A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale, to hosting Cake Wars and Holiday Wars on the Food Network, Jonathan's resume is far from boring.

And yes, he still looks sexy with his hair pushed back, in case you were wondering — just ask his super supportive, super fetch fiancé, Jaymes Vaughan.

The couple just announced on Nov. 30 that they are engaged. Keep reading to find out how Jaymes popped the question.