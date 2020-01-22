We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Gary Janetti's Famous Prince George Instagram Account Is Coming To Life on HBO Max

While historical dramas like The Crown and Downtown Abbey generally give us a somewhat realistic glimpse at the ~royal life~, there's a new series coming out about the British royals, and it's anything but life-like. HBO Max has just ordered a brand new animated series called The Prince, which is entirely based on writer and producer Gary Janetti's satire Instagram account.

Whether you follow the wildly popular Instagram page, or if you're simply seeking out a new comedy to binge-watch, Gary Janetti's new series, The Prince, is bound to be an all-around entertaining experience. So here's everything you need to know about the comedian's latest and greatest project.