'Big Brother: Celebrity Edition' HouseGuest Shanna Moakler Has Three KidsBy Shannon Raphael
Feb. 2 2022, Published 10:55 a.m. ET
The highly-anticipated third season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition is set to kick off on Feb. 2, and there's already plenty of buzz surrounding the newest slate of HouseGuests.
Actress, model, reality TV personality, and former Miss USA winner Shanna Moakler is one of stars who will be residing in the Big Brother house for at least part of the two-and-a-half-week season.
In the early aughts, Shanna had a series of relationships with high-profile figures — including Travis Barker, Oscar De La Hoya, Billy Idol, and Dennis Quaid.
In recent months, Shanna has made headlines again because of her ex-husband's engagement to Kourtney Kardashian, and for some of her online interactions with her kids. Read on for the refresher regarding her personal life and her children.
'Big Brother: Celebrity Edition' HouseGuest Shanna Moakler has three kids.
The 46-year-old Season 3 Houseguest is a mom to three children. Shanna welcomed her first daughter, Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya, in March of 1999. The now-22-year-old is a model and an actress.
The Pacific Blue alum also has a son, Landon Asher Barker (born in 2003) and another daughter, Alabama Luella Barker (born in 2005) with her ex-husband, Travis Barker.
Shanna and her two youngest two kids have gone back and forth about their relationship on social media. In June of 2021, the model told Page Six that she was not actively in contact with Alabama and Landon. She later reunited with her son in November, but it's unclear where things stand now.
Who are Shanna Moakler's exes? She was previously married to Travis Barker.
The former Bridalplasty host has been involved in several high-profile relationships over the years. Shanna previously dated British singer Billy Idol in the '90s, and the two briefly appeared in the 1998 film The Wedding Singer together.
Following her split from the "Cradle of Love" singer, Shanna began seeing Olympic boxer Oscar De La Hoya in 1997. The couple announced their engagement in October of 1998, and Oscar is the father of Shanna's eldest child, Atiana.
The pair parted ways in 2000, and Shanna later filed a palimony suit against her ex. The matter was settled out of court the following year, but the settlement amount has not been publicly shared.
Shanna went on to date The Parent Trap actor Dennis Quaid, but they broke up after less than a year together.
The actress married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in 2004. The spouses notably went on to star on the MTV reality series, Meet the Barkers, together, along with their two kids, Alabama and Landon (Atiana also appeared on the show). The show lasted for two seasons, and it ended in 2006 — which is the year that Travis first filed for divorce from Shanna.
After a 2007 reconciliation, Travis and Shanna's divorce was finalized in early 2008.
Once her relationship with the rocker formally ended, Shanna had public relationships with biker Bryan Sollima and model Matthew Rondeau (the two are currently back on in their on-and-off romance). As many already know, Travis has since gotten engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.
While Travis will likely be appearing on the Kardashian family's upcoming Hulu series, Shanna can next be seen on Season 3 of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.
The limited series airs on weeknights (until Feb. 23) at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. You can also stream the series live or on demand on Paramount Plus.