But Like... Did Kris Jenner Approve the New Lamar Odom Documentary?

Lamar has been a pretty busy man the last few years. Not only has he been seen on multiple reality TV shows (Dancing With the Stars, Celebrity Big Brother, College Hill: Celebrity Edition), but he recently launched his own podcast, On the LO, where he "sits down to talk all things life and current news."

Lamar is also an entrepreneur. Lamar has his own cannabis company, Odom Cannabis, that is "a boutique cannabis brand featuring masterfully curated cannabis strains cultivated with the highest quality standard."