Is Caitlyn Jenner in 'The Kardashians'? She Was Part of the Original SeriesBy Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 14 2022, Published 12:46 p.m. ET
Fans watched Caitlyn Jenner make her Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut toward the end of the series. And now that The Kardashians is here, those same fans want to know if we can expect to see her in the Hulu series. She's still part of the Jenner-Kardashian family, after all, even if she and Kris Jenner divorced years ago.
When Caitlyn came out as a transgender woman, she was give her own E! show, I Am Cait. The series was short-lived, but it gave fans the chance to get to know her. You'd think she might want to reunite with her on reality TV with this series, so naturally, the most dedicated Kardashian fans want to know where she stands with the new show.
Is Caitlyn Jenner in 'The Kardashians'?
Although Caitlyn's daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are in The Kardashians, Caitlyn is not. That doesn't mean she isn't thrilled for her family to continue its reality TV reign, however.
The family took over E! for 14 years with Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Caitlyn was part of the original series. And when the show ended in 2021, fans patiently waited for the Kardashian / Jenner clan to return to television. Even though that doesn't include Caitlyn, she still supports her family.
In March 2022, Caitlyn tweeted about The Kardashians on Hulu and showed her support.
"I was there when this started from day one," Caitlyn tweeted. "I watched it grow. And doing the show for almost 20 seasons was one of the highlights of my life. To be able to work with my family for all those years, connect with the fans, it was incredible. Happy that it continues for my family."
What is Caitlyn Jenner doing now?
In another tweet, Caitlyn wrote that she felt it was "unfortunate to not be given the opportunity to continue with the show," but reiterated that she is happy for her family nonetheless.
After a brief falling out with some members of the Kardashian family following Caitlyn's 2018 divorce from Kris Jenner, Kim revealed in a Season 18 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she talked to Caitlyn "every once in a while." She also said Caitlyn is "super supportive."
Caitlyn returned to the series in its final season. And, it seems, Caitlyn is on mostly good terms with the rest of the family. It's unclear why Caitlyn isn't in The Kardashians, but unlike her daughters and step-daughters, she was not asked to be part of the Hulu series. That doesn't mean she isn't busy with other business ventures, however.
Caitlyn founded Jenner Racing, a race car team that works to promote equal rights among women in motorsports. And in March 2022, she was announced as an official contributor for Fox News.
Her first appearance was on Hannity, during which she explained she is "not a trans activist" and that while she plans to cover "LGBT issues," she wants to make sure the public knows "there's so much more" to her.
Watch The Kardashians on Hulu.