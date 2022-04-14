Although Caitlyn's daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are in The Kardashians, Caitlyn is not. That doesn't mean she isn't thrilled for her family to continue its reality TV reign, however.

The family took over E! for 14 years with Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Caitlyn was part of the original series. And when the show ended in 2021, fans patiently waited for the Kardashian / Jenner clan to return to television. Even though that doesn't include Caitlyn, she still supports her family.