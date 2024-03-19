If you're on TV, people are going to talk about your appearance, as reality stars well know. Case in point is Scott Disick, who of course famously dated Kourtney Kardashian and is the father of three of her children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Scott has been photographed recently looking a bit unwell according to legions of fans. Not only has The Kardashians alum lost what looks like a lot of weight, but some people are pointing out that his eyes look sunken. So, what happened to Scott Disick? Is he OK? Here's what we know about the Hulu star.

So, what happened to Scott Disick?

As of March 2024, Scott seems to just appear very unwell. Sightings of him in Los Angeles have fans buzzing about his obvious weight loss, with many opining he has lost way too much.

"I'm no doctor. But I can tell you that doesn't look healthy," one person tweeted about Scott's alarming appearance. Some fans speculated he is using the weight loss drug that seems to be taking over Hollywood, Ozempic. Others said he looks like he is using illegal substances. "He hasn’t been well since Kourtney married Travis and not him," someone else suggested.

It's important to note that Scott may be dealing with some real issues, and that we don't know what is going on with him, be it a mental health concern, or a health scare, or substance abuse problems. Whatever is going on, we wish him luck in getting the help he needs.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Scott has had to deal with the rumor mill when it comes to his appearance and health. In 2022, the reality dad was in a car accident that left him with minor injuries, but very shaken up. Ultimately, Scott also ended up dealing with back problems as a result of the crash, and also gained weight, per Page Six.

Scott has been open about his health struggles previously.

While living his life on TV for everyone to see, Scott dealt with the back injury in real time. "I haven’t been able to run around and I gained weight. Whatever I have to do to not have open back surgery, [I will do],” Scott said on an episode of the Hulu show, which involved him visiting a doctor. He added he used to enjoy sex before the accident. "But now I can’t move so … I’m terrible," Scott sort of joked.

Given that he has shared his experiences with just about everything in the past, perhaps Scott will open up about what is going on with his health now? Only time will tell, but for now, he is yet to comment on the headlines about his health and appearance.