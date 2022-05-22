How Much Money Does Kourtney Really Make From Poosh? Here's Her Net Worth

Kourtney Kardashian rose to fame in the early 2000s, alongside her sisters on the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Currently, Kourtney owns the lifestyle website Poosh and appears on Hulu's The Kardashians, a continuation of their reality TV series. After spending many years in a relationship with fellow socialite Scott Disick in 2015, the pair broke up. Kourtney is now married to blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Birth date: Aug. 21, 1981

Birth place: Los Angeles, Calif.

Birth name: Kourtney Mary Kardashian

Father: Robert Kardashian

Mother: Kris Jenner (neé Kardashian)

Marriages: Travis Barker (m. 2022—)

Children: Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick

Education: Marymount High School, Southern Methodist University, University of Arizona