Is Kourtney Kardashian Copying Kim Kardashian by Going to Law School?By Elizabeth Randolph
May. 11 2022, Published 9:17 p.m. ET
In 2019, Kim Kardashian announced her decision to officially pursue a career as a lawyer. Ever since, the 41-year-old mother of four has been in a four-year apprenticeship program with Dream Corps JUSTICE lawyers Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson, the latter of whom Kim worked with as she fought to help Alice Marie Johnson be released from prison in 2018.
California is one of four states that allows someone to become a lawyer without attending law school by instead studying and gaining first-hand experience under the supervision of licensed law professionals. However, just like those who graduate from law school, anyone choosing this untraditional route still has to pass the bar exam in order to become a lawyer. After four attempts, Kim passed the rigorous "baby bar" in December 2021, and now has plans on taking the official California bar exam in 2022.
However, Kim's not the only Kardashian-Jenner who's considered following in the footsteps of her father, Robert Kardashian. Recently, Kourtney Kardashian revealed a passion for the industry, as well.
Kourtney Kardashian applied to law school before Kim Kardashian.
In Season 1, Episode 5 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim takes fans behind the scenes as she prepares for the baby bar. After three failed attempts, the SKIMS founder admits to being anxious about possibly failing once again.
"Today is the day I’m taking the bar, and I’ve gotta pass this," she says. "If I don’t, then this law school journey is over for me."
Kim chats with Kourtney, who reflects on her own past dreams of going to law school. The Poosh founder reminds Kim that she applied to law school after attending undergrad at Southern University and the University of Arizona. However, Kourtney ultimately decided against that path and joined her mom, Kris Jenner, in operating their store Smooch and, eventually, Dash.
Is Kourtney Kardashian jealous of Kim Kardashian’s law career?
While Kourtney seriously considered becoming a lawyer first, she seemingly doesn't mind her younger sister pursuing the same dream. Despite the sisters’ feuds throughout the years, Kourtney has supported Kim’s endeavors. However, she admitted that Kim sometimes goes overboard in using legal jargon in her everyday life.
“Everything [has become] such a liability,” Kourtney said of Kim’s legal training on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (per People). “When we were at one of our Sunday services that Kanye throws … they used to be indoors … and she’s like ‘Oh my gosh, this is such a liability.’”
Kourtney has also remained by her sister’s side as she moves through her divorce from Kanye West. Kim filed for divorce in 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage and four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Since then, the exes haven’t been on the best terms, as Kanye has made several attempts to win her back.
The Yeezy CEO also took issue with Kim allowing North to wear makeup and have a TikTok account. Additionally, he’s threatened her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in songs and on social media. Before she went public with Pete, Kim told Kourtney on The Kardashians how difficult it was getting Kanye to sign their divorce papers.
Watch new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday on Hulu.