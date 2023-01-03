Lamar Odom Reveals More About Dating History in New Doc — Who Are His Exes?

In 2019, Lamar released his first memoir, From Darkness to Light, which covered everything from his rise to basketball superstardom to his reality TV show fame and his ultimate downfall and comeback. Lamar has also been candid about his romantic relationships throughout the years.

Much of Lamar’s dating history occurred in the public eye. As his documentary, Sex, Drugs, and Kardashians, spills more details about his past relationships, we’re looking at all of Lamar Odom’s exes we know about!