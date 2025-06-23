Meet the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 Cast on Instagram and Get To Know Them During the Drama Not all 'Love Island' contestants arrive at the Villa at the same time. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 23 2025, 2:23 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

From cast members who arrive on day one to the bombshells that are dropped on the Villa on Love Island USA from time to time. The Season 7 cast is full of 20-somethings who all want the same thing — reality TV stardom. OK, just kidding. But if they each become a little Instagram famous along the way to finding love and romance on the Peacock dating show, then so be it.

As new bombshells arrive to shock both cast members and viewers at home, couplings change and drama ensues, as is the Love Island way, after all. Let's get into the cast of Season 7 of Love Island USA and how to follow them on Instagram. Read on for everything to know about where to find the cast on Instagram!

Ace Greene

Source: Peacock

Ace is 22 years old and from Los Angeles, Calif. According to his website, he is a "TikTok sensation." Outside of being on reality TV, Ace is a model, DJ, and professional party host. He's also an actor, so hopefully he doesn't plan to use that particular talent on Love Island USA. Follow him on Instagram here: @realacegreene.

Chelley Bissainthe

Source: Peacock

Although her hometown is listed as Orlando, Fla., 27-year-old Chelley calls Miami home. At least, according to her Instagram bio. She's a day trader for a living, though her social media is full of what appear to be professional model shots. Follow her on Instagram here: @_slimthin.

Austin Shepard

Source: Peacock

Austin is from Northville, Mich., but the 26-year-old recently made Florida his new home. When he isn't making content on both TikTok and Instagram, he makes a living as a pool cleaner. Follow him on Instagram here: @austin_shepard3.

Huda Mustafa

Source: Peacock

Huda is from Raleigh, N.C., and works as a fitness trainer. But her life is plenty busy outside of her career, too, because the 24-year-old cast member is also a single mom. But don't worry, because she doesn't let anyone forget that on Love Island USA. Follow her on Instagram here: @hudabubbaaa.

Nicolas Vansteenberghe

Source: Peacock

Nicholas, or Nic, is a double threat as a nurse and a model in Jacksonville, Fla. He isn't the only Florida resident, or nurse, in the Season 7 cast either. He's also 24 years old, and he isn't afraid to ruffle feathers and pursue multiple partners if that's what it takes. Follow him on Instagram here: @nicolasvans.

Olandria Carthen

Source: Peacock

Olandria is proof you haven't heard it all when it comes to professions for Love Island USA contestants. She is in the elevator industry, and works with a company that specializes in updating elevators and even moving sidewalks. She's originally from Decatur, Ala., and she's 27 years old. Follow her on Instagram here: @x__0lan.

Jeremiah Brown

Source: Peacock

As a 25-year-old Los Angeles, Calif. resident who was cast on a reality dating show, it should come as little shock to many that Jeremiah is a model in real life. His Instagram is full of professional shots of him, and most of them are shirtless, which is also far from surprising. Follow him on Instagram here: @findjeremiah.

Taylor Williams

Source: Peacock

Taylor is 24 years old and from Oklahoma City, Okla. Although his Instagram bio says he's a model, and he has plenty of photos to prove that, he has said differently on Love Island USA. On the show, Taylor opens up about studying to be a veterinarian. Follow him on Instagram here: @taylor_williams.3.

Charlie Georgiou

Source: Peacock

Charlie is from the U.K., unlike most of his Season 7 co-stars. Apparently, the U.S. version of the dating reality show wanted to cast him first. He's 27 years old, and he's a model, like many of his co-stars. Charlie is also big on traveling, and judging by social media, he travels to different countries quite often. Follow him on Instagram here: @charliegeorgio.

Cierra Ortega

Source: Peacock

Cierra is 25 and another avid traveler, model, and content creator in Season 7 of Love Island USA. She also deals in brand partnerships and she is an influencer talent manager. Although she is from Phoenix, Ariz., she lives in Los Angeles. Follow her on instagram here: @cierra.ortega.

Amaya Espinal

Source: Peacock

Outside of the show, Amaya is a nurse in New York City. The 25-year-old graduated nursing school in 2021, and since then, she has worked as both a nurse and an influencer. Her Instagram is full of modeling photos, both on and off the beach. Follow her on Instagram here: @amayaelizabeth_.

Hannah Fields

Source: Peacock

Hannah is in good company as a fitness content creator outside of Love Island USA. She is 23 years old and calls Tucson, Ariz. home, and her social media is full of photos and videos showcasing her modeling and fitness prowess. Follow her on Instagram here: @lilbabyhann.

T.J. Palma

Source: Peacock

T.J. is one of the younger Season 7 contestants at 23 years old, and he's from Westchester, N.Y. He used to play baseball for the University of Tampa, but these days, he works as an entrepreneur and high-profile Airbnb host. Follow him on Instagram here: @tjpalmaa.

Andreina Santos

Source: Peacock

24-year-old Andreina went to multiple different high schools across three different countries when she was a kid, and she's from New Jersey, N.J. She went on to graduate from college in 2025, and now, she's a professional model. Follow her on Instagram here: @andreinasntos.

Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez

Source: Peacock