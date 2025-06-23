How Long Do the Islanders Stay in Casa Amor on ‘Love Island?’ a Look at the Infamous Twist A lot can happen during Casa Amor on 'Love Island.' By Elizabeth Randolph Updated June 23 2025, 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Going on any reality TV dating competition isn't for the weak. It takes a strong, confident person to constantly try to make another human fall for them when there are multiple other eligible, often equally attractive options to choose from. But on , the contestants are tested even more once Casa Amor week comes around. The tantalizing mid-season twist involves new Bombshells coming into the villa to shake up existing couples that formed connections when the season first began.

About halfway through any season of Love Island U.K., Love Island USA, or Love Island Australia, one of the ladies or one of the guys will receive a text to secretly get ready to leave for a day or night out. They are then sent to Casa Amor, where they are free to explore their options and have their loyalty tested. Casa Amor has been known to nearly ruin solid connections in not a lot of time. So, how long do the islanders actually endure the messy challenge? Here's what to know.

How long do the 'Love Island' islanders stay in Casa Amor?

While the Casa Amor episodes are almost always explosive and memorable, they don't last as long as viewers might think. Casa Amor typically lasts 3-4 days and airs on the show all week. During this time, either the guys or the girls group stays in Casa Amor with the new Bombshells while the other group stays home with their new potential lovers.

According to Digital Spy, after the 3-4-day period, a special recoupling ceremony takes place. During the ceremony, the islanders staying at Casa Amor are told that they have two options: to stick with their original partner or to twist and couple up with one of the new islanders. If both islanders choose to stick, they are re-united and remain in a couple. If both islanders choose to twist, the two new couples remain on the island.

However, if one islander chooses to stick while the other chooses the twist, the new couple will remain in the villa whilst the islander who chose to stick remains in the villa but is single. Additionally, any islanders that weren't chosen at the end of the recoupling ceremony are dumped from the island.

Has someone from Casa Amor ever won 'Love Island?'

As expected, many Love Island couples don't enjoy Casa Amor. However, the experiment isn't all bad, as it allows those who are unsure about a connection to test out another possible romance. After all, no one's married right?