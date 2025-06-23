The "I'm a Mommy" Meme From 'Love Island' Has Taken Over Social Media — What Does It Mean? The meme has taken on a life of its own. By Niko Mann Published June 23 2025, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@LoveIslandUsa

People want to know what the "I'm a mommy" meme means after it gained popularity on social media recently. The meme came from the dating reality show Love Island USA, but now, it has taken on a life of its own.

Season 7 of Love Island USA premiered on June 3 on Peacock, and the reality show is on six days per week. The popular dating show features singles as they compete for $100,000 by partnering up with other single people on the show. So, how did the "I'm a mommy" Love Island meme get started?

What is the "I'm a mommy" meme from 'Love Island'?

The "I'm a mommy" Love Island meme became popular after cast member Huda Mustafa told her fellow cast member, Nic Vansteenberghe, that she is a mother. The bikini-clad mommy was speaking to Nic when she said she had a secret.

"I have a secret to tell you," she said. "All the girls know. Jeremiah knows. But, you have to promise me you're not going to say anything to any of the other guys, 'cause it's not their business. But, I'm a mommy." Nic seemed genuinely confused and replied, "Mommy?" "I'm a mom," Huda replied. "Mamacita," Nic joked. "No, I'm a mommy," replied Huda. "Mom of what?" asked Nic. "A dog?" "No, I have a daughter," she said. "Like, in real life? Like a daughter? Like a real baby?"

"Yeah," said Huda. "Like a human child." Huda went on to explain that she wanted him to know because Jeremiah trusted him, and she wanted him to be able to talk to him about it. Jeremiah and Huda were coupled up at the beginning of the dating show, but they have since broken up.

Huda's mommy revelation turned into memes on TikTok as fans began making videos with the audio from the dating show. Even celebrities got in on the "I'm a mommy" meme, including mom of two Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer made the video with Dancing with the Stars dancer Derek Hough, and the duo recreated the Huda/Nic "I'm a mommy / mamacita" exchange from Love Island USA.

Fans also began making videos of them recreating the "I'm a mommy" scene, and they used everything from their pets, kids, grown folks, and even husbands to recreate the meme. TikTok user @simranrij made a video with her husband wrapped up like a baby to recreate the meme.

TikTokers even made a song featuring the "I'm a mommy" scene. User @casadimusic made a video featuring Huda, Nic, and Megan Thee Stallion, who said that the "mamacita" scene was one of her favorite moments on Love Island USA.

The song shows Nic saying, "Mamacita, mom-mom-acita," and Megan Thee Stallion's face was added to the video saying, "Mamacita." A caption in the video read, "We need @Megan Thee Stallion to feature on the remix."