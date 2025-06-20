Fans Claim Ace and Chelley Were Dating Before 'Love Island USA' — Here's What We Know Rumors claim they are manipulating the cast to win the show. By Niko Mann Published June 20 2025, 2:19 p.m. ET Source: Ben Symons / Peacock

Megan Thee Stallion may have made a guest appearance on the June 19 episode of Love Island USA, but all fans are talking about is whether or not Ace Green and Michelle "Chelley" Bissainthe were dating prior to Season 7 of the reality show.

Rumors are running rampant on TikTok claiming that Ace and Chelley were a couple before the start of the show and are manipulating the rest of the cast to win the grand prize of $100,000. So, were Ace and Chelley dating before Love Island?

Source: Ben Symons / Peacock

Were Ace and Chelley dating before 'Love Island'?

Fans on TikTok claim that Ace and Chelley were already dating before the start of Season 7 of Love Island USA. The word is that the two were only pretending not to know each other on the dating reality show despite having been dating for "months" before the June premiere.

TikTok user @holdensmith962 shared a video claiming that a close friend of the couple spilled the beans about their supposed relationship. "Someone that knows Ace and Chelley from Love Island USA, one of their close friends, went on Instagram to say that the two of them have been manipulating everyone in the villa and have had this master plan since before coming into the villa because they've actually been dating," he said. "And were trying to play if all like they weren't."

He also shared text from the alleged friend claiming Ace and Chelley didn't kiss other cast members outside of challenges on the reality dating show. "Neither of them has kissed anyone outside of a challenge. That's not a coincidence. It's cause they agreed on it. They were like 'let's play the game' but obviously they knew people would catch on if they saw someone that allegedly avoided challenge kisses, too. That's the only reason they're even doing that."

The text also claimed that Ace and Chelley have "been intimate" and have been dating for months. Another clip was shared on X that shows Ace wishing Chelley a Happy Valentine's Day. The post has received nearly 3 million views. Ace and Chelley coupled up on the June 17 episode.

Ace asking his followers to say “will you be my valentine, Chelley” in February is solid proof but may the best scammer win! https://t.co/eUYmZoQe5v pic.twitter.com/VFSg30IW1i — Bambi (@BambiTMT) June 18, 2025

According to E!, Chelley's friends denied the rumors in the reality star's Instagram Stories on June 19. The post claimed that they only "briefly crossed paths" prior to the show's premiere.

"We want to be transparent and clear the air, as some of the rumors have gotten far from the truth," they wrote. "Chelley and Ace briefly crossed paths in New York and later connected on social media."

"They were never in a relationship, never lived together, and there are no children or hidden past. What's unfolding now is real, unscripted, and could change at any moment," read the post. "We're fully supporting Chelley, wherever her heart leads and with whomever she chooses to couple with."

Ace and Chelley are isolated in the villa and can't comment on the rumors, but Ace said on the show that Chelley "lights up the room." “I really like Chelley because she’s challenged me and help me let down my walls, be vulnerable, and she’s helped me be a better person here in this villa,” he said, per US Weekly.