Taylor Williams From ‘Love Island USA' Is a Member of an Elite Fraternity Taylor's cowboy charm isn't the only thing 'Love Island USA' fans love about him. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 20 2025, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@taylor_williams.3

While neon walls, bikinis, and swim trunks are a constant part of Love Island's appeal, fans also enjoy the changes that come every season, as none of them are ever the same. In Season 7 of Love Island USA, viewers became familiar with a new group of singles with unique backgrounds they were building before entering the competition.

The Season 7 cast included Taylor Williams, a cowboy from Oklahoma City looking for a cowgirl to help him on his 33-acre horse ranch. Before Love Island USA became an option for him, Taylor was focused on his studies and his community. His community includes his role in an historically Black fraternity. Here's what to know about Taylor's frat.

Source: Peacock

Taylor from 'Love Island's' fraternity

Taylor is a proud member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. According to Blavity, he joined the fraternity while attending Oklahoma State University as an undergraduate and while pursuing his doctorate. After graduating from OSU in May 2023, Taylor commemorated the milestone with photos of him wearing the fraternity's greek letters on his shirt. "Always believe in yourself, and let God help you achieve your dreams," he captioned the post.

Alpha Phi Alpha was created in 1906 at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. According to the organization's website, it's the "first intercollegiate Greek-letter fraternity established for African American Men." It became a fraternity after seven Black male students at Cornell "recognized the need for a strong bond of brotherhood among African descendants in this country."

In addition to being an Alpha, Taylor is a member of multiple communities. He joined the Oklahoma State's NAACP chapter, Afro-M, Black Student Association and the Retention Initiative for Student Excellence program (RISE), during his college years. He's also a strong supporter and member of Oklahoma Cowboys, a foundation that supports “Black cowboys and cowgirls in Oklahoma through education, preservation, agriculture, and outreach."

'Love Island USA' fans posted a video of Taylor's Alpha Phi Alpha stroll.

During Taylor's time on Love Island USA, fans spotted an older video of him proving he's not shy about repping his fraternity wherever he goes. The video, which was posted on a Love Island fan account's TikTok page, showed him with his frat brothers doing the Alpha Phi Alpha stroll at an event. Taylor led the group through the stroll as other people at the event danced around them.

According an article posted on the Alpha Phi Gamma's website, strolling dates back to the inception of the Black fraternity and is a "visual representation of the bond that ties together members of an organization in a fashion close to stepping and sometimes even closer to modern dancing." The Love Island Season 7 star's stroll showed fans he was more than just someone who loves a good cowboy hat. Many shared they wanted to see the TikTok's version of Taylor more on the show.

"Now why ain't anyone tell me he was an Alpha til now?!" one fan said. "Why he don’t act like this on the show," another quipped. While Taylor didn't stroll on Love Island, it doesn't mean he isn't dedicated to being an Alpha. As anyone in the Greek life knows, sometimes it's better to let your letters shine through you without flaunting them!