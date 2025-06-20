Who Is the New ‘Love Island’ Bombshell Andreina Santos? All About the Villa’s Latest Threat ‘Love Island’ Season 7 continues to be the gift that keeps on giving, as every episode manages to keep audiences on their toes. By Danielle Jennings Published June 20 2025, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

If you’ve been unable to turn away from the current highly addictive season of Love Island, you’re not alone, as the intense drama of the massively popular dating competition series has everyone talking. After a toxic-filled few days, things return to the fun, flirty escapism that the show is known for, that is, until two new bombshells show up to cause trouble. Everyone wants to know about bombshell Andreina Santos.

Love Island Season 7 continues to be the gift that keeps on giving, as every episode manages to keep audiences on their toes about the latest developments going on in the Fiji villa with this season’s Islanders looking to find a true love connection, money, or both.

Who is the new ‘Love Island’ bombshell Andreina Santos?

Love Island fans have been put through the wringer for the last few days, courtesy of the ongoing (and utterly disturbing) saga of Huda Mustafa, Jeremiah Brown, and the breakdown of their toxic relationship.

But the sun finally came out during Episode 15, courtesy of the resident hot girl in charge, Megan Thee Stallion. She was the night’s special guest, gifted the girls with her swimwear, and played host to a fun twerk-off game.

The fun continued when not one, but two bombshells appeared at the end of the episode — but it was female bombshell Andreina Santos that had fans scrambling to find out who she is. From her brief time in the villa, we’ve learned that the 24-year-old is Dominican and a model and influencer, like much of the rest of the cast.

In her intro speech as she walked into the villa, Andreina revealed that she has her eyes set on three guys in particular: Nic, Jeremiah, and Ace, all of whom are freshly coupled following the recent recoupling ceremony. Will Andreina get their heads to turn, or will they stay loyal? Or will some of the other guys, such as Pepe and Taylor, make a play for her? Only time will tell, but things are definitely about to get interesting.

Who is ‘Love Island’ bombshell TJ Palma?

The other half of the two-package deal of recent bombshells is TJ Palma, who entered the villa just minutes ahead of Andreina. The 23-year-old was a former college baseball player and now appears to be an entrepreneur.

A few of the villa ladies appreciated his looks, but the jury is still out on how many (if any) will be truly tempted. However, in a preview of an upcoming episode, we see TJ and Iris making out despite her and Jeremiah being coupled up.

Where do things stand in the villa now?

Following the door locked/unlocked recoupling that sadly sent bombshell Jalen home and kept Huda and her toxicity in Fiji, the remaining Islanders are all coupled up.