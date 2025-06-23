Is 'Love Island USA' Voting Rigged? TikTok Video Exposes Scripted Production Plot Fans accuse 'Love Island USA' of being scripted and claims voting was rigged. By Trisha Faulkner Published June 23 2025, 12:16 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@xspamrx

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Season 7, Week 3 of Love Island USA. If you're still recovering from Love Island USA’s Season 7, Week 3 elimination, you’re not alone. As Week 3 came to an end, fans didn’t just rage about their favorites going home — they started calling the whole season rigged. What was it that pushed viewers over the edge exactly?

Turns out, a viral TikTok video fanned the flames of frustration over Week 3’s eliminations after claiming to expose that the voting on Love Island USA is rigged. Now, this TikToker was far from alone in feeling this way. Many fans agreed that the entire show felt scripted. Sadly, many also agreed they were no longer finding pleasure in watching Love Island because of the heavy hand production appears to play in the decisions being made.

Fans say ‘Love Island USA’ voting is rigged after Jeremiah and Hannah were dumped.

It all started after a dramatic vote left two fan favorites packing their bags. Now, thanks to one viral TikTok video and thousands of comments, fans believe producers are steering the outcome of the show. The episode in question featured a classic twist: America voted for their favorite islanders, and the least popular were put at risk. From the guys, that included Jeremiah Brown, Austin Shepard, and Pepe Garcia. On the girls’ side, it was Hannah Fields, Amaya Espinal, and Iris Kendall.

Now, here’s where things got weird. Huda Mustafa — who many viewers wanted gone after some erratic behavior — wasn’t even at risk. Furthermore, fans were absolutely floored when the islanders decided to send Jeremiah and Hannah home. TikTok user @xspamrx captured the outrage perfectly, opening his video with: “I’m about to expose Love Island,” before claiming the public vote made no sense and that Jeremiah should have been safe.

TikTok video fuels belief that the show is scripted and manipulated.

The viral TikTok video went on to put emphasis on the fact that Jeremiah was a fan favorite and never should have been at risk of going home. In the comments, fans seemed to echo everything the TikToker had to say. One fan noted they were “convinced” Ace is a plant by production and couldn’t wrap their minds around him having so much power and influence over the other islanders. Others blasted the show as a “joke” and claimed the entire thing felt rigged.

A lot of the frustration was focused on Ace Greene. He’s gotten a suspicious amount of power and airtime, which has led fans to think he’s not just playing the game — he might be part of the game plan. “I call it pattern recognition,” one commenter wrote. “I clocked Ace immediately as the villain this season. That man don’t wanna find love, he wants to make his little man ego bigger in front of America.”

Viewers question whether cast choices and votes are being manipulated on purpose.

Adding even more drama, it's been revealed that Ace and Chelley actually knew each other before joining the show. Not just a passing connection — they were liking each other’s posts, commenting on photos, and possibly even dating. That only made the idea of a scripted season feel more legit to fans who were already skeptical.

While some people pushed back on the TikTok video — claiming the fan poll being used as “proof” came out during the episode and had no real bearing on the vote — others were quick to shut that down. “You cannot vote after the poll is closed,” one user explained. “The poll was closed at 1:30 am. They extended it just because there was technical difficulties. So what you are saying is wrong.”

What’s clear is that fans are fed up. Comments like “Production rigged this vote because no way that many people voted for Huda” and “Yeah that was rigged” have been repeated all over social media. Viewers even threatened to quit watching, with multiple fans writing, “I don’t even wanna watch anymore,” and “This season was trash.”