Does 'Love Island Australia' Have Casa Amor? No, but It Has Something Steamier Instead

With a show as steamy as Love Island, no one should be surprised that the reality TV juggernaut has explored other countries for 20-somethings to find love under brightly colored lights and tons of bathing suits. One of the franchise's most-anticipated spinoffs is Love Island Australia, which aired its sixth season on Oct. 28, 2024 and is hosted by Australian singer Sophie Monk.

Love Island Australia has many of the twists and turns Love Island: UK and USA fans have adored from day one. However, the show has several differences from its counterparts, and we're not just discussing the many uses of the word "G'day mate!" One succinct difference fans see from recent Love Island Australia seasons is the lack of the show's often messy twist, Casa Amor. For years, the show has had a different approach to the event, until Season 6. So, does Love Island Australia have Casa Amor? Here's what to know.

Does 'Love Island: Australia' have Casa Amor?

Love Island Australia's premise is the same as the other shows in the franchise: pair several strangers in a gorgeous villa and see if any of them form real love connections. However, unlike in the USA and UK, the series hasn't used Casa Amor to trick its guests into finding the person of their dreams.

According to Dexerto, Love Island Australia doesn't use Casa Amor on its show. The concept sees the boys and girls split, with one group remaining in the villa and another going to a separate villa. Casa Amor has been known to make or break relationships as the group meets a selection of new bombshells. While some islanders may stay loyal to their original couples, others will turn their heads, leading to inevitable drama.

Love Island Australia stopped featuring Casa Amor in Season 4. Instead, producers opted to have an ex-week, during which some of the other contestants were surprised to find their exes staying in the house while they were getting to know someone new. Understandably, the situation gets just as messy as we've seen from Casa Amor.

'Love Island Australia' introduced a new take on Casa Amor in Season 6.

After years of being without Casa Amor, Love Island Australia introduced a new concept to the show. In the Season 6 trailer, host Sophie Monk shared that the new season included Hotel Amor, which she said had not "been done anywhere in the world."

Hotel Amor provides the islanders with an X-rated twist on Casa Amor that allows them to stay at a stunning villa Mallorca, Spain separate from the cast's other villa. While there, the singles spend one night without cameras, meaning they are free to hook-up or partner swap as they please

