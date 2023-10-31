Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island Here's Where You Can Follow the Season 1 Cast of 'Love Island Games' on Instagram The cast for Season 1 of ‘Love Island Games’ is on Instagram and we have all the details on how to follow them and keep up with their lives after the season. By Chrissy Bobic Oct. 31 2023, Updated 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

For some Love Island fans, the only thing better than a brand new season of the original series is a spinoff meant to bring more drama among contestants. But Love Island Games also reunites cast members from the Australian, German, and U.K. versions, among others, of the show, and there are some fan favorites among the all-star cast.

And if you don’t already follow the Love Island Games cast on Instagram, you may want to when you see them link up on the spinoff series. Whether you’re a new fan of the franchise or you just want to see what happens when memorable cast members butt heads, we have all of the Season 1 cast members’ Instagrams for you.

Justine

Age: 30 Where you know her from: Season 2 of Love Island USA Instagram: @justinejoy312

Johnny

Age: 25 Where you know him from: Season 2 of Love Island USA Instagram: @johnny_llee

Ray

Age: 27 Where you know him from: Season 1 of Love Island USA Instagram: @raygantt

Carrington

Age: 26 Where you know him from: Season 2 of Love Island USA Instagram: @c_rod003

Deb

Age: 27 Where you know her from: Season 4 of Love Island USA Instagram: @debchubb

Toby

Age: 24 Where you know him from: Season 7 of Love Island UK Instagram: @tobyaromolaran

Curtis

Age: 27 Where you know him from: Season 5 of Love Island UK Instagram: @curtisprichard12

Georgia

Age: 25 Where you know her from: Season 4 of Love Island UK Instagram: @geesteelx

Cely

Age: 27 Where you know her from: Season 2 of Love Island USA Instagram: @cely

Kyra

Age: 26 Where you know her from: Season 1 of Love Island USA Instagram: @kyra212green

Liberty

Age: 24 Where you know her from: Season 7 of Love Island UK Instagram: @libertypoolex

Courtney

Age: 25 Where you know her from: Season 4 of Love Island USA Instagram: @courtnneylynn

Zeta

Age: 27 Where you know her from: Season 4 of Love Island USA Instagram: @iamzetamorrison

Scott

Age: 22 Where you know him from: Season 5 of Love Island USA and Season 10 of Love Island UK Instagram: @scottvds17

Megan

Age: 29 Where you know her from: Season 4 of Love Island UK Instagram: @meganbartonhanson_

Imani

Age: 22 Where you know her from: Season 5 of Love Island USA Instagram: @imani.ayan

Jack

Age: 27 Where you know him from: Season 4 of Love Island UK Instagram: @_jackfowler_

Aurelia

Age: 25 Where you know her from: Season 4 of Love Island Germany Instagram: @aurelialamprecht

Mike

Age: 28 Where you know him from: Season 6 of Love Island UK Instagram: @michaelboateng01

Tina

Age: 27 Where you know her from: Season 3 and 4 of Love Island Australia Instagram: @tinaprovis

Callum

Age: 25 Where you know him from: Season 4 of Love Island Australia Instagram: @cal.davee

Mitch

Age: 26 Where you know him from: Seasons 3 and 4 of Love Island Australia Instagram: @mitchellhibberd

Lisa

Age: 27 Where you know her from: Season 3 of Love Island Sweden Instagram: @lisacelanders

Eyal

Age: 28 Where you know him from: Season 4 of Love Island UK Instagram: @eyalbooker

Steph

Age: 23 Where you know him from: Season 2 of Love Island France Instagram: @stephblacklos

Jess