Here's Where You Can Follow the Season 1 Cast of 'Love Island Games' on Instagram
The cast for Season 1 of ‘Love Island Games’ is on Instagram and we have all the details on how to follow them and keep up with their lives after the season.
For some Love Island fans, the only thing better than a brand new season of the original series is a spinoff meant to bring more drama among contestants. But Love Island Games also reunites cast members from the Australian, German, and U.K. versions, among others, of the show, and there are some fan favorites among the all-star cast.
And if you don’t already follow the Love Island Games cast on Instagram, you may want to when you see them link up on the spinoff series. Whether you’re a new fan of the franchise or you just want to see what happens when memorable cast members butt heads, we have all of the Season 1 cast members’ Instagrams for you.
Justine
Age: 30
Where you know her from: Season 2 of Love Island USA
Instagram: @justinejoy312
Johnny
Age: 25
Where you know him from: Season 2 of Love Island USA
Instagram: @johnny_llee
Ray
Age: 27
Where you know him from: Season 1 of Love Island USA
Instagram: @raygantt
Carrington
Age: 26
Where you know him from: Season 2 of Love Island USA
Instagram: @c_rod003
Deb
Age: 27
Where you know her from: Season 4 of Love Island USA
Instagram: @debchubb
Toby
Age: 24
Where you know him from: Season 7 of Love Island UK
Instagram: @tobyaromolaran
Curtis
Age: 27
Where you know him from: Season 5 of Love Island UK
Instagram: @curtisprichard12
Georgia
Age: 25
Where you know her from: Season 4 of Love Island UK
Instagram: @geesteelx
Cely
Age: 27
Where you know her from: Season 2 of Love Island USA
Instagram: @cely
Kyra
Age: 26
Where you know her from: Season 1 of Love Island USA
Instagram: @kyra212green
Liberty
Age: 24
Where you know her from: Season 7 of Love Island UK
Instagram: @libertypoolex
Courtney
Age: 25
Where you know her from: Season 4 of Love Island USA
Instagram: @courtnneylynn
Zeta
Age: 27
Where you know her from: Season 4 of Love Island USA
Instagram: @iamzetamorrison
Scott
Age: 22
Where you know him from: Season 5 of Love Island USA and Season 10 of Love Island UK
Instagram: @scottvds17
Megan
Age: 29
Where you know her from: Season 4 of Love Island UK
Instagram: @meganbartonhanson_
Imani
Age: 22
Where you know her from: Season 5 of Love Island USA
Instagram: @imani.ayan
Jack
Age: 27
Where you know him from: Season 4 of Love Island UK
Instagram: @_jackfowler_
Aurelia
Age: 25
Where you know her from: Season 4 of Love Island Germany
Instagram: @aurelialamprecht
Mike
Age: 28
Where you know him from: Season 6 of Love Island UK
Instagram: @michaelboateng01
Tina
Age: 27
Where you know her from: Season 3 and 4 of Love Island Australia
Instagram: @tinaprovis
Callum
Age: 25
Where you know him from: Season 4 of Love Island Australia
Instagram: @cal.davee
Mitch
Age: 26
Where you know him from: Seasons 3 and 4 of Love Island Australia
Instagram: @mitchellhibberd
Lisa
Age: 27
Where you know her from: Season 3 of Love Island Sweden
Instagram: @lisacelanders
Eyal
Age: 28
Where you know him from: Season 4 of Love Island UK
Instagram: @eyalbooker
Steph
Age: 23
Where you know him from: Season 2 of Love Island France
Instagram: @stephblacklos
Jess
Age: 27
Where you know her from: Season 4 of Love Island Australia
Instagram: @jessicalosurdo
Watch Love Island Games on Peacock starting on Nov. 1.