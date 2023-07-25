Home > Television > Reality TV > Love Island Trouble in Paradise: Former 'Love Island USA' Employees Filed a Lawsuit Against Production Producers from 'Love Island USA' filed a lawsuit with serious allegations regarding former cast members. Here's what they alleged. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 25 2023, Published 1:27 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

Usually, when it comes to reality television, the drama is about what happens on screen. For Peacock's Love Island USA, however, the drama has spilled into real life and behind the scenes. Two former producers from the Love Island UK spinoff filed a lawsuit against the series, citing mistreatment of former contestants.

It isn't unheard of for cast or crew to come forward about reality TV shows to reveal some untoward information from filming. Just look at the former Love Is Blind cast members who came forward in 2023 to claim they dealt with stressful and uncomfortable filming conditions during Season 2. Though in this case, it's the crew from Love Island USA.

Source: Peacock

What are the details of the 'Love Island USA" lawsuit?

Former Love Island USA producers Jasmine Crestwell and Alex Rinks filed a lawsuit against NBCUniversal and UK broadcasting company ITV, citing mistreatment of contestants. The former Love Island USA crew members also allege in the suit that during Season 4, California labor laws were not followed properly.

According to the lawsuit, Crestwell and Rinks claim that producers from the UK version of the reality series were hired for the spinoff even though they were said to be known for "racism and abusive practices" as crew members. The filing also states, according to People, that producers allegedly created a "deeply uncomfortable work environment for women on set," when they viewed and commented on video footage of female contestants showering and being intimate with other cast members.

After hearing about the lawsuit love island has going on rn, I’m not liking watching this episode. Heavy side eye #loveisland — R A Y E 🦋 (@Vintage_Rachel) July 21, 2023

Love Island USA is a dating reality show where contestants are filmed 24/7 and there is so much footage that the series airs six days per week. The filing also states that the famed villa where all this takes place was actually a "ramshackle, dilapidated ranch with inadequate plumbing and inoperable bathrooms" for the duration of filming. And that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to the claims which have not been proven at this time.

Former 'Love Island USA' producers allege they were fired after they brought up concerns.

Not long after former producers Crestwell and Rinks brought up the issues in a meeting, they allege in the lawsuit, they were terminated. They saw the meeting as a way to coerce them into sharing their grievances for the sole purpose of being let go. Which, they also claim in the suit, is prohibited by California labor laws. Again, these claims have not yet been proven true.

Source: Peacock