Love Island USA's Pepe Is a Pro Basketball Player-Turned-Bombshell Here To Shoot His Shot

When Pepe Garcia entered the Villa in Season 7 of Love Island USA, he was one of the bombshells meant to stir up trouble. And, like all bombshells, viewers had some questions about him right away, like which couple he might break up and who he is outside of the Peacock reality show. As it turns out, Love Island USA's Pepe had a professional basketball career at some point.

Now, that part of his life is behind him. Is he after reality TV stardom? Or maybe just looking for the right woman to settle down with for a few months after filming ends? That remains to be seen, as does his sincerity in actually making a connection on the show. But, outside of reality TV, what NBA teams did Pepe actually play for, if any?

Pepe's professional basketball career ended before 'Love Island USA.'

Although Pepe did not play for the NBA, he was a professional basketball player after college. His Instagram shows his basketball career, which dates back to around 2018, when he played basketball at California State University, Fullerton. He eventually moved to Mexico, where he played professional basketball for the Fuerza Regia. He also played in Spain.

According to Proballers, Pepe was a point guard for the team. He held a similar role on the court when he played for the Titans in college. So no, Pepe was not in the NBA. But his professional basketball career was the real deal. It looks like he stepped back from basketball in 2023, well before he was cast on Love Island USA.

In April 2023, Pepe shared an Instagram post from a game he played in Spain. In the caption, he wrote, "Had a great time in Melilla … Glad to have met the guys on this team and everyone involved in the organization." After that, Pepe didn't share any other updates about his professional basketball career.

What does Pepe from 'Love Island USA' do for a living now?

Although Pepe's basketball career might be over, he is all for shooting his shot on Love Island USA to try and find a woman to share his life with. In April 2025, before he arrived as a bombshell, he shared an Instagram post where he wrote on the screen that he wanted to be "married on day three" and bypass a "talking stage."

But, outside of trying to shake things up on the show, Pepe is a fitness trainer. He founded Pro Gainz Training in 2023 and, according to its website, Pepe is willing to take on clients from the beginning stage of their fitness journey to those who have plenty of experience but need more push. The Pro Gainz Training website notes that Pepe's "experience in elite athletics" led him to start the business.